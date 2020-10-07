County Moving Forward On Potential Purchase Of McDonald Farm For An Industrial Park

The County Commission on Wednesday morning approved moving forward on the potential purchase of McDonald Farm in Sale Creek for an industrial park.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said of the 2,170-acre property, "Obviously, this would be a significant increase in our industrial inventory."

The vote allows the county to proceed working toward an Intent to Purchase with Frank McDonald Jr. The county mayor said the McDonald family had chosen Mr. McDonald to handle the land sale.

He said the document would allow the county the first option to acquire the prime site.

County Mayor Coppinger said there is no agreed price and that would be based on an independent appraisal.

He said money from a county economic development firm would be used to assess the site, including geo-tech, environmental and access.

The county mayor said it is hoped to involve the state in the transaction, noting that the state was a valuable partner in the development of the Enterprise South Industrial Park at Tyner.

He said the county has few industrial parcels left other than about 10 acres at the Centre South Industrial Park and some land at Enterprise South that needs work to get ready.