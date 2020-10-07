Register Of Deeds Introduces Property Fraud Alert System

 Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Weather

Marc Gravitt, the Hamilton County Register of Deeds, is introducing two technological advances in the Register’s Office.

The first is the “Property Fraud Alert System” available for citizens.  “The growing concern over theft of real estate through fraudulent recordings has been an increasing concern for property owners, law enforcement and the Register’s Office,” said Register Gravitt.      

The Alert System is an opt-in, opt-out program.  This program will work with a personal name, business name or address.  The citizen must go to the Register’s website, register.hamiltontn.gov, and enter information.  If a document is recorded, matching the information provided, they will receive an email notification within a couple of minutes.  They can then call the office to find out what has been recorded.  If a person has a common name and receives too many notifications, they can simply make an adjustment to preferences or opt-out of the program.

Register Gravitt stated, “We wanted to roll out this program as soon as possible, but also not before we felt confident it was ready.  This program has gone through many, many months of testing.  In fact, we are already working on enhancing the program in couple of months, to include sending text messages, and / or email notifications.”

The second program is the introduction of utilizing Language Translation Technology in the Register’s Office.

“When I first came into office a couple of years ago, I noticed children coming in with their parents.  Not because the parents didn’t want to leave them at home or in the car, but to act as translators.  So, we began researching, then investing in the technology so that now, we can communicate with customers in over 100 languages, both text and voice”. 

“Both of these programs will be a great benefit to our community, both in giving a little piece of mind about their property, and making government services more accessible to those new to our area,” Register Gravitt added.

The Register’s Office currently records 98 different types of documents, and averages approximately 300 multi-page document sets a day.  



Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 93 on Wednesday, for a total of 10,330. There were no additional deaths death from the virus, as the toll remains at 99. There have been 9,500 ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,259. There were 1,492 new cases as that total reached 326,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 29,308, up 154 from Tuesday.

Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 93 on Wednesday, for a total of 10,330. There were no additional deaths death from the virus, as the toll remains at 99. There have been 9,500 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 92 percent. There are currently 731 active cases, up from 703 on Tuesday. There are 57 people hospitalized in Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,259. There were 1,492 new cases as that total reached 326,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 29,308, up 154 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,255 cases, up 9; 20 deaths; ... (click for more)

City Of Collegedale Is On Solid Financial Footing - And Response (2)

To The Citizens of Collegedale: Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts: Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget “projections ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Don’t Widen The Plate’

This is far-and-away one of my favorite stories and I’ve reprinted it before. It was shared with me by a dear, long-time friend whose daughter has just died and whose granddaughter is going through some tough issues. My friend’s strength, her resiliency, her faith, and her heart are steadfast after a lifetime of being tempered in by the fire into the strongest steel. You see, when ... (click for more)

UTC's Paris, Jones To Serve On SoCon Task Force For Racial Equity And Justice

The Southern Conference announced the formation of a 15-member Racial Equity and Justice Task Force on Tuesday. It counsels the league identifying concepts and developing actionable items that can be used by all member schools to improve racial equity and social justice. The panel is composed by a racially diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, campus administrators and ... (click for more)

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)


