Register Of Deeds Introduces Property Fraud Alert System

Marc Gravitt, the Hamilton County Register of Deeds, is introducing two technological advances in the Register’s Office.

The first is the “Property Fraud Alert System” available for citizens. “The growing concern over theft of real estate through fraudulent recordings has been an increasing concern for property owners, law enforcement and the Register’s Office,” said Register Gravitt.

The Alert System is an opt-in, opt-out program. This program will work with a personal name, business name or address. The citizen must go to the Register’s website, register.hamiltontn.gov, and enter information. If a document is recorded, matching the information provided, they will receive an email notification within a couple of minutes. They can then call the office to find out what has been recorded. If a person has a common name and receives too many notifications, they can simply make an adjustment to preferences or opt-out of the program.

Register Gravitt stated, “We wanted to roll out this program as soon as possible, but also not before we felt confident it was ready. This program has gone through many, many months of testing. In fact, we are already working on enhancing the program in couple of months, to include sending text messages, and / or email notifications.”

The second program is the introduction of utilizing Language Translation Technology in the Register’s Office.

“When I first came into office a couple of years ago, I noticed children coming in with their parents. Not because the parents didn’t want to leave them at home or in the car, but to act as translators. So, we began researching, then investing in the technology so that now, we can communicate with customers in over 100 languages, both text and voice”.

“Both of these programs will be a great benefit to our community, both in giving a little piece of mind about their property, and making government services more accessible to those new to our area,” Register Gravitt added.

The Register’s Office currently records 98 different types of documents, and averages approximately 300 multi-page document sets a day.





