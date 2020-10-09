Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELUE, GREGORY LEBRON
7255 LEE HWY APT 401 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT
5113HIGHWAY 58 APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR
4725 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37328
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURNS, JOHNNY BALKMAN
PO BOX 1312 STATELINE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
COVINGTON, LAKINO DANTE
1818NEWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
COX, DAVID
3015 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071631
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, AMANDA J
3933 FOREST HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE
1110 CRUTCH FIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
DESJARDIN, MEGHAN KATHLEEN
117 NORTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
EDWARDS, RAYMOND LAMAR
1715 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062944
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FRANKLIN, VERONICA DENISE
2009 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
GRAY, DANIEL W
8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
GROGAN, ROBERT
1813 JACKSON SQUARE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARROLD, CONNIE E
7601 TERRANCE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HINDMAN, JESSICA
10328 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JAMES, SANTONIO DERALL
6321 POLAR FOX CT RIVERDALE, 30296
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, KAREN
811 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA
4004 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSING A FIREARM DURI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )
VIOLATION OF PROABATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
JONES, COURTNEY RENEE
8399 SUE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, KEVIN BRIAN
51 PEPPER CORN LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JORDAN, MIRANDA P
138 THOMAS RD MCDONALD, 37323
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KELSEY, SHANNON DEMOND
4543 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KENDRICK, BILLY JAKE
4840 TREEMONT CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
MATTHEWS, DESTINY MARIAH
1118 DUNIVIN DR JONESBORO,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
---
MCBRYAR, AMANDA
1620 S RUGBY PL EAST RIDGE, 374121134
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
MCDERMOTT, RAVEN
575 2ND ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERITY, LARRY
5001 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE
2941 AVENTINE WAY APT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CON
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN
306 VALLEYVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
THEFT OVER 1000
---
MULL, JOSHUA LEE
1925 BARRETT DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NELSON, STANLEY WAYNE
3512 IDLEWILD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
---
OGLES, CHRISTEL GAIL
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXTENSION CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 1000)
---
RICHARDSON, NICHOLAS R
163 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE
720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SAMPLER, LEE MIKEL
1118 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
SANDERS, CODY BRENT
963 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, EBONY MELISSIA
4004 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHIRLEY, BRIAN DALE
773 BRIAR LN RINGOLD, 37612
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500 (AUTO)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER
7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I (HERION)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (CLONAZEPAM)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (RITLIN)
---
SIMS, ERICA MICHELLE
7129 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ELIZABETH ANN
3710 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
805 Moss St Chattanooga, 374111327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TICKNER, KAYLIE ANN
4052 HOMER ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
TONEY, LORI LYNN
336 ISBELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
1711 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
USHER, WILLIAM HENRY
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WALLER, TYRONE HAMILTON
4014 HIGHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF SCH VI FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
WASH, RONDARIUS Z
1225 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
---
WEAVER, CHADRICK LEBRON
1942 RANSOM DR MURFREESBORO, 37130
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER $1,000
---
WEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053840
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE
5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITE, MATTHEW JD
413 B LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|BELUE, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BURNS, JOHNNY BALKMAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/02/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COVINGTON, LAKINO DANTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|COX, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
|
|DESJARDIN, MEGHAN KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HARROLD, CONNIE E
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/02/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HINDMAN, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JAMES, SANTONIO DERALL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, KAREN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 01/29/1956
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JORDAN, MIRANDA P
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KELSEY, SHANNON DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KENDRICK, BILLY JAKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
|
|MATTHEWS, DESTINY MARIAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
|
|MCBRYAR, AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MERITY, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CON
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MOORE, ROBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS DRIVING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- THEFT OVER 1000
|
|MULL, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/02/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OGLES, CHRISTEL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 1000)
|
|RICHARDSON, NICHOLAS R
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SAMPLER, LEE MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|SCOTT, EBONY MELISSIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TONEY, LORI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/23/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WALLER, TYRONE HAMILTON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/20/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS OF SCH VI FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|WEAVER, CHADRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER $1,000
|
|WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|