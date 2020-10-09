 Friday, October 9, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, October 9, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELUE, GREGORY LEBRON 
7255 LEE HWY APT 401 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT 
5113HIGHWAY 58 APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR 
4725 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37328 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURNS, JOHNNY BALKMAN 
PO BOX 1312 STATELINE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
COVINGTON, LAKINO DANTE 
1818NEWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
COX, DAVID 
3015 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071631 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, AMANDA J 
3933 FOREST HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE 
1110 CRUTCH FIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
DESJARDIN, MEGHAN KATHLEEN 
117 NORTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
EDWARDS, RAYMOND LAMAR 
1715 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062944 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FRANKLIN, VERONICA DENISE 
2009 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
GRAY, DANIEL W 
8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
GROGAN, ROBERT 
1813 JACKSON SQUARE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARROLD, CONNIE E 
7601 TERRANCE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HINDMAN, JESSICA 
10328 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JAMES, SANTONIO DERALL 
6321 POLAR FOX CT RIVERDALE, 30296 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, KAREN 
811 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA 
4004 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSING A FIREARM DURI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )
VIOLATION OF PROABATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
JONES, COURTNEY RENEE 
8399 SUE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, KEVIN BRIAN 
51 PEPPER CORN LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JORDAN, MIRANDA P 
138 THOMAS RD MCDONALD, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KELSEY, SHANNON DEMOND 
4543 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KENDRICK, BILLY JAKE 
4840 TREEMONT CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
MATTHEWS, DESTINY MARIAH 
1118 DUNIVIN DR JONESBORO, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
---
MCBRYAR, AMANDA 
1620 S RUGBY PL EAST RIDGE, 374121134 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
MCDERMOTT, RAVEN 
575 2ND ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERITY, LARRY 
5001 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE 
2941 AVENTINE WAY APT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CON
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN 
306 VALLEYVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
THEFT OVER 1000
---
MULL, JOSHUA LEE 
1925 BARRETT DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NELSON, STANLEY WAYNE 
3512 IDLEWILD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
---
OGLES, CHRISTEL GAIL 
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXTENSION CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 1000)
---
RICHARDSON, NICHOLAS R 
163 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE 
720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SAMPLER, LEE MIKEL 
1118 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
SANDERS, CODY BRENT 
963 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, EBONY MELISSIA 
4004 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHIRLEY, BRIAN DALE 
773 BRIAR LN RINGOLD, 37612 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500 (AUTO)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER 
7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I (HERION)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (CLONAZEPAM)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (RITLIN)
---
SIMS, ERICA MICHELLE 
7129 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ELIZABETH ANN 
3710 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE 
805 Moss St Chattanooga, 374111327 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TICKNER, KAYLIE ANN 
4052 HOMER ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
TONEY, LORI LYNN 
336 ISBELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 
1711 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
USHER, WILLIAM HENRY 
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WALLER, TYRONE HAMILTON 
4014 HIGHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF SCH VI FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
WASH, RONDARIUS Z 
1225 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
---
WEAVER, CHADRICK LEBRON 
1942 RANSOM DR MURFREESBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER $1,000
---
WEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053840 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE 
5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITE, MATTHEW JD 
413 B LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BELUE, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURNS, JOHNNY BALKMAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/02/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
COVINGTON, LAKINO DANTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
COX, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
DESJARDIN, MEGHAN KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HARROLD, CONNIE E
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/02/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HINDMAN, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JAMES, SANTONIO DERALL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, KAREN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 01/29/1956
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, MIRANDA P
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KELSEY, SHANNON DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KENDRICK, BILLY JAKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
MATTHEWS, DESTINY MARIAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
MCBRYAR, AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MERITY, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CON
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MOORE, ROBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS DRIVING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • THEFT OVER 1000
MULL, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/02/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OGLES, CHRISTEL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 1000)
RICHARDSON, NICHOLAS R
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAMPLER, LEE MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SCOTT, EBONY MELISSIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TONEY, LORI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/23/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WALLER, TYRONE HAMILTON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/20/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF SCH VI FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WEAVER, CHADRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER $1,000
WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELUE, GREGORY LEBRON 7255 LEE HWY APT 401 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT 5113HIGHWAY 58 APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County BURGLARY

Police Say Toran Madding Murder Happened After He Became Angry That Vehicle Almost Hit His Dog

Police said the Aug. 7 murder of 25-year-old Toran Madding happened after a vehicle almost hit his dog and he became angry. A 16-year-old was arrested earlier and police have now charged Montrell Crumsey with criminal homicide as well. In the incident, police responded to a person shot report at E. 45th Street. When they arrived, officers located the victim suffering from ... (click for more)

