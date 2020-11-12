 Thursday, November 12, 2020 57.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Senators Perdue, Loeffler Introduce SAFE Votes Act

Propose Bipartisan Commission To Review 2020 Election

Thursday, November 12, 2020

U.S. Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Thursday introduced the Securing America’s Future Elections and Votes (SAFE Votes) Act to create a bipartisan commission to review the 2020 election and report to Congress with recommendations to strengthen election integrity going forward.

“Our democracy depends on the integrity of our elections," said Senator Perdue. "Every legal vote must be counted, and any illegal vote must not be counted. Many Americans have serious questions about how the 2020 election was administered, and they deserve answers. We need a clear picture of where things went wrong and how we can fix it going forward. The SAFE Votes Act will create a bipartisan commission to review the recent election and identify ways to mitigate fraud, improve transparency, and strengthen election integrity.”

“Americans should have total confidence that every legal vote is counted,” said Senator Loeffler. “What is clear from the 2020 presidential election is that serious oversight of the administering of our nation’s elections is long overdue. I am proud to join Senator Perdue in proposing an in-depth review in order to protect the integrity of future elections.” 

The commission, comprised of nine Republicans and nine Democrats, would be appointed by the congressional leadership of both parties and investigate:

The effects of national emergencies like the coronavirus on our election system,
The security risks facing mail-in ballots, and
The extent of voter fraud in our election system.

The commission would also develop best practices for mitigating fraud and increasing election security at the local, state, and federal levels.

Click here to view the text of the bill. 


Senators Perdue, Loeffler Introduce SAFE Votes Act

County Clerk Bill Knowles Says Vehicle Emissions Law Repeal Is Not Yet Effective

Rick Smith, Former Hamilton County Schools Superintendent, Passes Away


