Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, November 13, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKHTAB, MAIYA ELYN 
2648 BLYTHE RD SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY 
207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL 
141 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER 
607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111445 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE 
1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BURTON, JASON LEE 
7020 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CASEY, RICKY STORM 
13791 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COBURN, KYLE RAINEY 
6118 WARDWELL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COOTS, TRON HAROLD 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DUI
---
DARE, TIFFANY MICHELLE 
7619 YELLOW PINES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DAVIDSON, ALBERT LEE 
2025 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
EVANS, GENE DALE 
420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO 
2628 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GONZALEZ, MIGUEL 
5724 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEMAN, SAMANTHA ALISON 
3906 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR 
5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092123 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY 
346 CLAYTON ST./ POB 866 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JETT, RANDY ALLEN 
7600 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, DAVID LEE 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD RM 222 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
JOHNSON, GLENDALYN DANIELLE 
1098 N. HAWTHORNE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL 
2709 CITICO AVE H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, MEGAN PAIGE 
4728 Norcross Rd Hixson, 373435870 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, JEMIKA 
806 WEST 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KENNEDY, ZACHARY AARON 
7121 ELMBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LAWRENCE, KEITH 
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEFFEW, WILLIAM THOMAS 
2919 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MALONE, JEBRIL R 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT Y275 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
MANIS, BRANDY M 
5248 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN 
8887 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
---
MILLS, JOHN WILLIAM 
8336 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MITCHELL, CHRISTINA ANNETTE 
500 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI 2ND OFFENSE
---
MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE 
1338 CLEARPOINT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MOORE, AMANDA BRITTANY 
10161 HUNTERS HOLLOW DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MOORE, JOHN ALLEN 
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT F22 CHATT, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
IMPROPER DISPLAY
---
NAVE, STEVEN HEATH 
1702 PRIGMORE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN 
1831 DANA LN HIXSON, 373434726 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PARKER, NATHAN FREDERICK 
219 WEST WALDEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
PRAY, COLE C 
502 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES 
8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SELLERS, CAMELLIA A 
1525 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SKORNO, TERRY LEE 
8750 HARRISON BAY RD. HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, SHAWN PATRICK 
9339 CHARBAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TREJO, SERGIO 
7321 ASTEROID LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
TURNER, DANIEL MARSHA 
2419 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
---
VANSYCKLE, WAYNE 
4704 PRIVATEER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STALKING
HARASSMENT
---
WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE 
11050 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WOOTEN, KEVIN DWIGHT 
627 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


