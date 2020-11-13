Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKHTAB, MAIYA ELYN
2648 BLYTHE RD SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY
207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL
141 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER
607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111445
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE
1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BURTON, JASON LEE
7020 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CASEY, RICKY STORM
13791 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COBURN, KYLE RAINEY
6118 WARDWELL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COOTS, TRON HAROLD
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DUI
---
DARE, TIFFANY MICHELLE
7619 YELLOW PINES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DAVIDSON, ALBERT LEE
2025 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
EVANS, GENE DALE
420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO
2628 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GONZALEZ, MIGUEL
5724 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEMAN, SAMANTHA ALISON
3906 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR
5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092123
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
346 CLAYTON ST./ POB 866 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JETT, RANDY ALLEN
7600 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, DAVID LEE
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD RM 222 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
JOHNSON, GLENDALYN DANIELLE
1098 N. HAWTHORNE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL
2709 CITICO AVE H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, MEGAN PAIGE
4728 Norcross Rd Hixson, 373435870
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, JEMIKA
806 WEST 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KENNEDY, ZACHARY AARON
7121 ELMBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LAWRENCE, KEITH
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEFFEW, WILLIAM THOMAS
2919 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MALONE, JEBRIL R
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT Y275 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
MANIS, BRANDY M
5248 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN
8887 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
---
MILLS, JOHN WILLIAM
8336 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MITCHELL, CHRISTINA ANNETTE
500 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI 2ND OFFENSE
---
MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
1338 CLEARPOINT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MOORE, AMANDA BRITTANY
10161 HUNTERS HOLLOW DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MOORE, JOHN ALLEN
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT F22 CHATT, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
IMPROPER DISPLAY
---
NAVE, STEVEN HEATH
1702 PRIGMORE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN
1831 DANA LN HIXSON, 373434726
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
PARKER, NATHAN FREDERICK
219 WEST WALDEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
PRAY, COLE C
502 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES
8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SELLERS, CAMELLIA A
1525 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SKORNO, TERRY LEE
8750 HARRISON BAY RD. HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, SHAWN PATRICK
9339 CHARBAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TREJO, SERGIO
7321 ASTEROID LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
TURNER, DANIEL MARSHA
2419 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
---
VANSYCKLE, WAYNE
4704 PRIVATEER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STALKING
HARASSMENT
---
WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
11050 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WOOTEN, KEVIN DWIGHT
627 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)