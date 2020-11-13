Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKHTAB, MAIYA ELYN

2648 BLYTHE RD SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY

207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL

141 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111445Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---BURTON, JASON LEE7020 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CASEY, RICKY STORM13791 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---COBURN, KYLE RAINEY6118 WARDWELL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO APPEAR---COOTS, TRON HAROLDHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDUI---DARE, TIFFANY MICHELLE7619 YELLOW PINES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---DAVIDSON, ALBERT LEE2025 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, STEVEN WARRENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE POSSESSION---EVANS, GENE DALE420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO2628 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GONZALEZ, MIGUEL5724 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARDEMAN, SAMANTHA ALISON3906 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092123Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY346 CLAYTON ST./ POB 866 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JETT, RANDY ALLEN7600 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JOHNSON, DAVID LEE1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD RM 222 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALECRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000VANDALISM OVER $1,000BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---JOHNSON, GLENDALYN DANIELLE1098 N. HAWTHORNE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL2709 CITICO AVE H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALECRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, MEGAN PAIGE4728 Norcross Rd Hixson, 373435870Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, JEMIKA806 WEST 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KENNEDY, ZACHARY AARON7121 ELMBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LAWRENCE, KEITH2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEFFEW, WILLIAM THOMAS2919 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MALONE, JEBRIL R936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT Y275 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---MANIS, BRANDY M5248 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN8887 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARREST---MILLS, JOHN WILLIAM8336 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MITCHELL, CHRISTINA ANNETTE500 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI 2ND OFFENSE---MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE1338 CLEARPOINT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---MOORE, AMANDA BRITTANY10161 HUNTERS HOLLOW DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MOORE, JOHN ALLEN7301 E BRAINERD RD APT F22 CHATT, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY EVADINGIMPROPER DISPLAY---NAVE, STEVEN HEATH1702 PRIGMORE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PARKER, KEITH FRANKLIN1831 DANA LN HIXSON, 373434726Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PARKER, NATHAN FREDERICK219 WEST WALDEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---PRAY, COLE C502 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SELLERS, CAMELLIA A1525 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SKORNO, TERRY LEE8750 HARRISON BAY RD. HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, SHAWN PATRICK9339 CHARBAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TREJO, SERGIO7321 ASTEROID LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---TURNER, DANIEL MARSHA2419 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC---VANSYCKLE, WAYNE4704 PRIVATEER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSTALKINGHARASSMENT---WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE11050 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WOOTEN, KEVIN DWIGHT627 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)