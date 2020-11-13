November 13, 2020
Repair crews will begin the process on Friday to re-secure the large marble slab that was found to be unstable on Oct. 14, on the façade of the Hamilton County Jail.
After the issue was ... (click for more)
Hamilton County Health Department investigations reveal that many of the new cases of COVID infection are occurring within households.
Typically, a household member becomes infected outside ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors approved a new commercial rate structure intended to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the region during ... (click for more)
These two coaches touched many lives. One, Coach Kirk, coached softball and taught many a young man how to read a tape measure and how to cut out the line or leave it. The other, Rick Smith, guided many a teacher, principal and student down the path of education.
These two people were responsible for leading young people in their schooling and athletic success. I think these ... (click for more)
Just over 400 years ago, in The Year of Our Lord, 1711, to be more precise, the still-popular phrase, ‘To err is human; to forgive, divine,’ was borne. It was in a poem written by the English wordsmith Alexander Pope titled “An Essay on Criticism, Part II,” and suffice it to say that the author explains that, while we all make mistakes, we should aspire to do as God does and show ... (click for more)
Matthew Mitchell, the winningest head coach in Kentucky women’s basketball history with over 300 wins, announced Thursday that he has retired from coaching , thus resigning as head coach of the Wildcats. UK director of athletics Mitch Barnhart has named associate head coach Kyra Elzy as interim head coach, effective immediately.
Mitchell retires with a career record of 333-162, ... (click for more)
In The Great Gatsby, Gatsby has his green light. He sees that green light every night and he wants to capture it. Gatsby’s green light is Daisy and he ends up getting his chance but he fumbles the ball and loses Daisy.
As a religious Vols fan, I know exactly how Gatsby feels. Vols fans want to get to their green light which is the national title, but they always fumble the ... (click for more)