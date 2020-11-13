Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Chattanooga Cigar Club

The Hamilton County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Chattanooga Cigar Club at 1518 Market Street.

Case investigations revealed that individuals attended the cigar and cocktail lounge during their COVID-19 infectious period between Nov. 7, at 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 8.

The Health Department recommends anyone who patronized this venue on this day/time period be tested for COVID-19. If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

“As new daily case counts are trending up in our community and the holiday season is fast approaching, it is crucial that everyone does their part to stop the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings, and frequently washing hands remain our best defense against this virus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Together we can overcome these critical times.”



Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, daily from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423 209-8383 or visit the Health Departmentwebsite.

