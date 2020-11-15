Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths; 1,952 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,462.



There were 1,952 new cases as that total reached 386,949 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 33,241, up 25 from Saturday.



Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,726 cases, up 22; 26 deaths; 90 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 1,066 cases, up 8; 30 deaths; 74 hospitalizations



Dade County: 436 cases, up 2; 6 deaths; 24 hospitalizations



Walker County: 2,227 cases, up 16; 49 deaths; 103 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 6,668 cases, up 126; 71 deaths; 322 hospitalizations, up 2