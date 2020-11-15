 Sunday, November 15, 2020 64.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths; 1,952 New Cases

Sunday, November 15, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,462.

There were 1,952 new cases as that total reached 386,949 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 33,241, up 25 from Saturday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,726 cases, up 22; 26 deaths; 90 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 1,066 cases, up 8; 30 deaths; 74 hospitalizations

Dade County: 436 cases, up 2; 6 deaths; 24 hospitalizations

Walker County: 2,227 cases, up 16; 49 deaths; 103 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 6,668 cases, up 126; 71 deaths; 322 hospitalizations, up 2


November 15, 2020

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Tennessee Has 5,817 New Cases

November 15, 2020

Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths; 1,952 New Cases

November 15, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 310,937 on Sunday with 5,817 new cases. There have been 16 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 3,893, said state Health Department officials. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,462. There were 1,952 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, AUNDREA RENEE 4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Tennessee Has 5,817 New Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 310,937 on Sunday with 5,817 new cases. There have been 16 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 3,893, said state Health Department officials. Hamilton County had 158 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is slightly more than the 155 cases on Saturday. The new total is 14,948. There were one more deaths from the virus ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports No New COVID Deaths; 1,952 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,462. There were 1,952 new cases as that total reached 386,949 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 33,241, up 25 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,726 cases, up 22; 26 deaths; 90 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don Hixson Had A Dedicated And Distinguished Career In The Tag Office

I was saddened to learn of Don Hixson’s death. His dedicated and distinguished career in the County Clerk’s office will long be remembered and appreciated. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Don’s family during this time of bereavement. Bill Knowles Hamilton County Clerk (click for more)

Why Do Rural And Urban Americans Vote Differently?

Why do urban Americans tend to vote blue and rural Americans tend to vote red? Many claim that rural counites vote red because their education rates tend to be lower and support this claim with the knowledge that the conditions of these areas are less prosperous. Having lived in both moderately urban and very rural counties I do not accept this claim. I claim that the urban and ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Almost Laps Crowded Field At Bulls Gap; Madden Wins At Magnolia Motor Speedway

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: COVID And The Future Of Sports

More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors