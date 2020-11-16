Tennessee Has Nearly 8,000 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has Another Death

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 318,888 on Monday with 7,951 new cases. There have been 30 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 3,923, said state Health Department officials.

Hamilton County had 193 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up from the 158 new cases on Sunday. The new total is 15,141.



There were one more death from the virus in the county on Monday, bringing the toll to 124.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 13,111, which is 87 percent, and there are 1,906 active cases.

Hamilton County has 103 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 10 suspected cases. Of those, 62 are county residents - a record. There are 32 people in intensive care.

The state currently has 1,810 people hospitalized from the virus, 23 more than on Sunday.



There have been 271,864 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (85 percent).





Testing numbers are above 4.140 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,114 cases, up 8; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 4,460 cases, up 82; 29 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 701 cases, up 7; 14 deaths



Marion County: 986 cases, up 18; 15 deaths



Meigs County: 425 cases, up 10; 10 deaths



Polk County: 602 cases, up 3; 14 deaths, up 1

Rhea County: 1,438 cases, up 47; 28 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 462 cases, up 14; 5 deaths