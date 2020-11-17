 Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Woman Hit By Vehicle In Dalton Is Airlifted To Chattanooga Hospital

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Dalton, Ga., on Tuesday was in critical condition at a hospital in Chattanooga. She was flown there after the crash via LifeForce helicopter.

Dalton Police said it appears the pedestrian was attempting to cross over MLK Boulevard heading south when the driver of a Ford Mustang traveling on Grimes Street attempted to turn left onto MLK Boulevard headed eastbound. The driver apparently did not see the pedestrian and hit her near the intersection.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the crash is still being investigated by the DPD's Traffic Unit. 

November 17, 2020

County Schools, Health Department Outline New Quarantine Process

November 17, 2020

3 Arrested In Dade County On Methamphetamine Charges

November 17, 2020

Woman Hit By Vehicle In Dalton Is Airlifted To Chattanooga Hospital


With an increase in coronavirus cases and contacts in both public and private schools, the Health Department and Hamilton County Schools worked together to streamline the quarantine process. ... (click for more)

Three people were arrested in Dade County on Nov. 12 after 55 grams of methamphetamine were seized from a routine traffic stop. A car was stopped on I-24 after improperly changing lanes. During ... (click for more)

A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Dalton, Ga., on Tuesday was in critical condition at a hospital in Chattanooga. She was flown there after the crash via LifeForce helicopter. Dalton ... (click for more)



Breaking News

County Schools, Health Department Outline New Quarantine Process

With an increase in coronavirus cases and contacts in both public and private schools, the Health Department and Hamilton County Schools worked together to streamline the quarantine process. A quarantine would be required if, in the course of a COVID-19 investigation, the Health Department and Hamilton County Schools make a determination that a student is a close contact with a ... (click for more)

3 Arrested In Dade County On Methamphetamine Charges

Three people were arrested in Dade County on Nov. 12 after 55 grams of methamphetamine were seized from a routine traffic stop. A car was stopped on I-24 after improperly changing lanes. During the traffic stop, officers discovered the large amount of methamphetamine, a firearm, digital scales, and marijuana. Jennifer Bolton, 39, of Whitwell, Matthew Bragg, 32, of Sequatchie, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Up Real Close

When life dealt me a tough hand to play last December, and my right leg had to be amputated due to infection, I had no idea how quickly or as desperately I would need to rely on another. But several years before, the good Lord delivered to me a great friend. Just as Robinson Crusoe relied on his sidekick “Man Friday” in the timeless novel Daniel Defoe penned in 1719, I too have ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named To Naismith Trophy Watch List

University of Kentucky women’s basketball star guard Rhyne Howard has added another preseason watch list to her name as she headlines the 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List, which was announced Tuesday. Howard is one of 50 players on the preseason list after being named a finalist for the award last season. The midseason 30 team will be announced in early ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Coaches On The Hot Seat

Back in the summer when we didn't know if we would even have college football in 2020, I figured every coach would have a free pass to 2021. After all, who could realistically coach with the added pressure of COVID-19 staring them in the face. Boy was I ever wrong. South Carolina's firing of Coach Will Muschamp this week has started moving the coaching carousel and there could be ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors