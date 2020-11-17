A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Dalton, Ga., on Tuesday was in critical condition at a hospital in Chattanooga. She was flown there after the crash via LifeForce helicopter.

Dalton Police said it appears the pedestrian was attempting to cross over MLK Boulevard heading south when the driver of a Ford Mustang traveling on Grimes Street attempted to turn left onto MLK Boulevard headed eastbound. The driver apparently did not see the pedestrian and hit her near the intersection.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the crash is still being investigated by the DPD's Traffic Unit.