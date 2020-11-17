Leader Of New Police Advisory Committee Says It Is Working Well; Coonrod Says It Is Inadequate

The leader of a new police advisory committee said it has heard 26 cases thus far and it is working well.

However, Kay Baker said the Police Advisory Review Committee (PARC) has been working through some "kinks". She said, "It has been a challenge to get it off the ground."

But she added, "I feel like we've done a really good job."

She said, "The process seems to be working well. No one has brought any major concerns to my attention."

Ms. Baker, a private investigator, told members of the City Council that the nine-member group heard 19 cases involving 23 officers in October.

At the November meeting, it listened to seven cases involving nine officers.

She said the group has sent its recommendations to Police Chief David Roddy and is waiting to see if he goes along.

Ms. Baker said the group "only two or three times has disagreed with the decision made by the chain of command."

She said the PARC is hearing cases forwarded by citizens as well as from police officials who have disciplined officers.

Councilman Russell Gilbert, chief architect of the panel, said it had been intended that the group be citizen driven.

Ms. Baker said some significant cases had come from the police themselves, including one alleging improper use of a taser by an officer. She said, "I don't think you would want us not to consider that."

She said the appeal process is slow moving, and the group heard one case from 2019 and the rest from 2020.

The panel meets on the first Thursday of each month. It is required to give quarterly reports to the council.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said other council members had not been able to give much input to the formation of the group. It has since been ratified by voters into the city charter.

She said the process "is very weak. It's not as strong as it could be."

Saying it has no budget or subpoena powers, she said, "We need to put more teeth in it."

Councilwoman Coonrod said citizens "expect a microwave result. But instant justice is just not going to be."

Councilman Anthony Byrd, who heads the public safety committee, told Ms. Baker, "It may feel like you are being sabotaged and beat up before you get your feet up in front of you."