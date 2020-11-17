15 Candidates Eyeing City Mayor Race - With Another Month To Go

Fifteen candidates are eyeing a race for mayor of Chattanooga. And there is another month for other contenders to step up to the plate.
The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March 2.
Picking up petitions to run thus far are Monty Bruell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, Russell Gilbert, Wade Hinton, Tim Kelly, Chris Long, George Ryan Love, Andrew McClaren, Erskine Oglesby, Keith L. Smartt, Kim White, Robert C. Wilson and Elenora Woods.
Mr. Bruell, Mr. Gilbert and Ms. Woods have qualified.
Six people are interested in the District 5 seat being vacated by Councilman Gilbert.
Those picking up petitions for City Council seats thus far:
District 1
Chip Henderson
District 2
Jenny Hill
District 3
Ken Smith
District 4
Darrin Ledford
District 5
Dennis Clark
Isiah Hester
Alan "AJ" Holman Sr.
Leanne M. Jones
LaDarius Price
Cynthia G. Stanley Cash
District 6
Carol Berz
District 7
Raquetta Dotley
Ken Hays
District 8
D'Andre Anderson
Anthony Byrd
Marie Mott
District 9
Demetrus Coonrod
Isaac Leal
Kelvin Scott