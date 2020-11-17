 Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Weather

15 Candidates Eyeing City Mayor Race - With Another Month To Go

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Fifteen candidates are eyeing a race for mayor of Chattanooga. And there is another month for other contenders to step up to the plate.

The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March 2.

Picking up petitions to run thus far are Monty Bruell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, Russell Gilbert, Wade Hinton, Tim Kelly, Chris Long, George Ryan Love, Andrew McClaren, Erskine Oglesby, Keith L. Smartt, Kim White, Robert C. Wilson and Elenora Woods.

Mr. Bruell, Mr. Gilbert and Ms. Woods have qualified.

Six people are interested in the District 5 seat being vacated by Councilman Gilbert.

Those picking up petitions for City Council seats thus far:

District 1

Chip Henderson

District 2

Jenny Hill

District 3

Ken Smith

District 4

Darrin Ledford

District 5

Dennis Clark

Isiah Hester

Alan "AJ" Holman Sr.

Leanne M. Jones

LaDarius Price

Cynthia G. Stanley Cash

District 6

Carol Berz

District 7

Raquetta Dotley

Ken Hays

District 8

D'Andre Anderson

Anthony Byrd

Marie Mott

District 9

Demetrus Coonrod

Isaac Leal

Kelvin Scott

 


November 18, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 17, 2020

Authorities Capture Man Long Sought By Law Enforcement In Rhea County

November 17, 2020

Governor Lee Skipping Thanksgiving At Farm For 1st Time In His Life


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD 30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND ... (click for more)

Detectives from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. tracked a wanted fugitive to a location in the Morgantown Community ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee said he will skip Thanksgiving at the family farm for the first time in his life due to COVID-19 fears. He noted that one concern is his 87-year-old mother. At a Tuesday ... (click for more)



Opinion

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mental Health Is Urgent

I’ll admit it; I don’t know if the claims of election fraud are going anywhere. I am satisfied that the majority of clear-headed Americans know that in a nation where we have 331.7 million people, the fact 6.4 million are incarcerated – that’s 665 per every 100,000 of us – assures us we’ve got law-breakers of every stripe. Politics is one of America’s roughest rivers and there are ... (click for more)

Sports

More Honors For Former Bradley Central Standout Rhyne Howard

Another hour, another preseason honor for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been named the Southeastern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches. Howard was also named to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while the Wildcats were tabbed to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, Howard was named ... (click for more)

UTC Women Cancel First Two Basketball Games Due To Covid-19 Positives

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball program has paused team activity due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. As a result of the two-week quarantine and isolation for a number of student-athletes, the first two games of the 2020-21 season are canceled. This includes the Nov. 29 home opener against Tennessee Tech. Fans who purchased tickets ... (click for more)


