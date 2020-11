Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN

3612 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATAION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE

2301 E.

18TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---BARKER, JUANITA MICHELLE3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---BOWMAN, JAMES LAWRENCE1201 BOYNTON DR, APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---BRAGG, FARRAH SHELENA1613 S SMITH ST CHATTNOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BROWN, EMILY PAIGE252 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BUSH, JEFFERY LEE3547 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062716Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---CAL, JUSTIN TRAYMOYNE100 DOREOH LANE APT 18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---COFFMAN, LISA L80 LEWIS CHAPEL RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---COMPTON, ALEXANDER B144 BRIARWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL583 LAKESHORE COVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CROFT, DANIEL OWEN601 WALNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSTALKING---ELLIOTT, DAVID LEWIS1 E 11TH ST APT 714 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---FITCH, MARKEL L1205 BOYNTON DR APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIEVADING ARRESTUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---FLEETWOOD, DEANGELO JERRELL3405 6TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSEION OF CONTROL---GADDIS, DESTINY MAEUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---GARNER, JEFFERY SCOTT3114 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---GENTRY, LAURA A709 WEEKS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GUNTER, ASHLEY LYNN2872 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, JEREMY JEROME2001B WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HARRIS, KENDRIC DEMARCUS2817 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)---HARRIS, STEVE LADALE4720 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112428Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS374 CARLSON RD COALMONT, 373137916Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR6030 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND---HIGDON, AUSTIN CHASE4916 SANDY TRL APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED RAPE---HOLDER, TABITHA LYNN7033 OLD OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOULK, DOMINIC L4105 TAFT HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37377Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES---HUGHES, SAVANNA85 E COY AVENUE HAZEL PARK, 48030Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---HUNT, OCIE JAMALL620 GILLISPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT---JOHNSON, AARON DARNELL2726 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062505Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MCCLENDON, AARON BOYD201 EADS ST APT 322 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METH)---MCGILL, ALEXANDER STEPHEN131 HENDRICKS BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCHONE, MARY LYNN2412 WILHOIT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-DISTRIBUTION OF---MCNABB, LAUREN ASHLEY153 HILLTOP DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER507 MARLOW DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY (OF AUTO)THEFT OF PROPERTY---MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NGUYEN, TRUNG QUOC7353 MAJESTIC HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NNAMANI, NWATU BENJAMIN1250 POWDER SPRINGS ST APT 212 MARIETTA, 30064Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---PASLEY, JAVON CANTRELL1008 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---PATCHIN, LESLIE R645 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBINSON, ROBERT LAMORHOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RODRIGUEZ, QUINN MILES1310 RADMOORE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 30421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000---SIMPSON, JENNIFER SHAUNTAE2320 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY7249 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDITVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SMITH, PEYTON MCRAE4132 LAKESHORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---TEDESCO, CLAUDIA NASRINE300 KEITH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMPSON, ALEXUS3825 HIXON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---THOMPSON, JESSICA1207 LOGAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, WILLIAM CLINTON3280 HIGHVIEW DR LOUISVILLE, 37777Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROABATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WEEKS, TIMOTHY JAMES1536 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL