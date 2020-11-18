Health Department Offers Free 1-Day Flu Vaccination Clinic On Thursday Afternoon

The Hamilton County Health Department will be offering a free, drive-through one-day flu vaccination clinic while supplies last:

The clinic will be on Thursday, from 12–5 p.m. at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402.

It is open to anyone 18 years or older, not just residents of Hamilton County (see below for pediatric flu vaccine locations), and is free.

This #FightFluTN event is part of a statewide initiative. American Sign Language and Spanish/English interpreters will be on site.

All vehicle occupants must be wearing a face mask whether they are receiving the vaccine or not. Those with COVID-19 symptoms or those in COVID-19 isolation/quarantine should not come.

Please note, the COVID-19 testing hours at Alstom will be reduced to 8:30–11:30 a.m. on Thursday only to allow workers to switch the site over from COVID testing to flu vaccination. Additionally, the Alstom COVID testing site will be closed Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after. Testing will resume Saturday, Nov. 28. Please plan accordingly.



The Health Department is using its emergency preparedness plans to conduct this special flu vaccine clinic. Since the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to the public in a similar manner, staff hope for a large number of people to participate to practice their readiness and capacity to distribute COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Participants are asked to wear short-sleeves or loose fitting clothing so they can easily access the upper arm. Pets other than service animals should be left at home.