City Council Recognizes 56 Years Of Public Works Service By Dennis "Buck" Saunders, Jr.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Buck Saunders and Justin Holland
Buck Saunders and Justin Holland

The City Council has paid tribute to Dennis "Buck" Saunders, Jr. for his 56 years of service to the city of Chattanooga.

He started working at the city in November of 1964. His official retirement date was Nov. 2.

It was noted that the father, two brothers, and a brother-in-law of Mr. Saunders also worked for the city. Altogether, his family has over 130 years of service to the city.

Mr. Saunders has been recognized by several past mayors for his excellence and professionalism. In 2015, he was presented the Murphy Snoderly Award, which is given to a public works employee who has rendered outstanding service at the operational level. In that same year, he was named Tennessee Chapter American Public Works Association Public Works Employee of the Year.

Officials said, "Buck always gave 100 percent every day to serve his fellow employees and the community. Buck was always willing to lend a hand, even donating most of his personal leave to fellow employees."

Mr. Saunders is married to Sheila, and he has one son, Kevin Richardson.

A city proclamation said, "Whereas, the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Public Works will surely miss Buck’s daily presence at the plant, but will forever remember and be motivated by the enduring impact he has made in the department and the City. Buck is a shining example of what it means to be a dedicated employee."


Chattanooga Police Seeking Information On Blake Thomas, 14, Missing Since Saturday

Chattanooga Police are seeking information on Blake Thomas, 14, who was last seen on Saturday. Blake is 5'5" and 120 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at his home in Chattanooga. He is possibly wearing torn jeans and white Crocs. He might be in the East Ridge area, around local hotels. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Blake ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE EVADING ARREST 11/11/2020 1 BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 11/11/2020 1 COOK, BRANDON JAY POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11/11/2020 1 COOK, BRANDON JAY POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11/11/2020 1 DOMINGO, KAYLA MICHELLE POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA ... (click for more)

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mental Health Is Urgent

I’ll admit it; I don’t know if the claims of election fraud are going anywhere. I am satisfied that the majority of clear-headed Americans know that in a nation where we have 331.7 million people, the fact 6.4 million are incarcerated – that’s 665 per every 100,000 of us – assures us we’ve got law-breakers of every stripe. Politics is one of America’s roughest rivers and there are ... (click for more)

UTC Cross Country Teams Head To SoCon Championships This Weekend

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country teams will hit the road this weekend for the Southern Conference Championships hosted by Mercer Saturday at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course. This will be just the second meet for the Mocs this season who ran at the Mercer Invitational on the same course last month. The men’s 8-kilometer ... (click for more)

Lee Golf Signs McCallie's McNabb

The Lee men's golf team has wrapped up the 2021 class with the signing of Bennett McNabb from Ringgold, Ga. McNabb played his high school golf at McCallie in Chattanooga and makes the short trip up I-75 to join the nationally sixth ranked, Lee Flames. "We're ecstatic about adding Bennett to our program. He comes from a great family, and a very good high school program at McCallie," ... (click for more)


