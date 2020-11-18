City Council Recognizes 56 Years Of Public Works Service By Dennis "Buck" Saunders, Jr.

The City Council has paid tribute to Dennis "Buck" Saunders, Jr. for his 56 years of service to the city of Chattanooga.

He started working at the city in November of 1964. His official retirement date was Nov. 2.

It was noted that the father, two brothers, and a brother-in-law of Mr. Saunders also worked for the city. Altogether, his family has over 130 years of service to the city.

Mr. Saunders has been recognized by several past mayors for his excellence and professionalism. In 2015, he was presented the Murphy Snoderly Award, which is given to a public works employee who has rendered outstanding service at the operational level. In that same year, he was named Tennessee Chapter American Public Works Association Public Works Employee of the Year.

Officials said, "Buck always gave 100 percent every day to serve his fellow employees and the community. Buck was always willing to lend a hand, even donating most of his personal leave to fellow employees."

Mr. Saunders is married to Sheila, and he has one son, Kevin Richardson.

A city proclamation said, "Whereas, the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Public Works will surely miss Buck’s daily presence at the plant, but will forever remember and be motivated by the enduring impact he has made in the department and the City. Buck is a shining example of what it means to be a dedicated employee."