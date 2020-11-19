Georgia Has 33 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,661 New Cases
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,569.
There were 2,661 new cases as that total reached 393,980 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 33,778, up 111 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,830 cases, up 21; 27 deaths, up 1; 93 hospitalizations, down 1
Chattooga County: 1,077 cases; 30 deaths; 76 hospitalizations, down 1
Dade County: 452 cases, up 4; 7 deaths; 26 hospitalizations
Walker County: 2,232 cases, up 35; 49 deaths, down 1; 109 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 6,926 cases, up 100; 75 deaths, down 1; 332 hospitalizations, up 1