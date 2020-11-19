 Thursday, November 19, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Has 33 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,661 New Cases

Thursday, November 19, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,569.

There were 2,661 new cases as that total reached 393,980 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 33,778, up 111 from Wednesday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,830 cases, up 21; 27 deaths, up 1; 93 hospitalizations, down 1

Chattooga County: 1,077 cases; 30 deaths; 76 hospitalizations, down 1

Dade County: 452 cases, up 4; 7 deaths; 26 hospitalizations

Walker County: 2,232 cases, up 35; 49 deaths, down 1; 109 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 6,926 cases, up 100; 75 deaths, down 1; 332 hospitalizations, up 1

Police Blotter: Citizens Deal With Naked Neighbors, Pant-Less Women Porch Thieves And Intruder Making Cat Noises

Police were called by a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive who said she lives in a townhome and that her neighbor was standing in his patio window door naked when she was heading out to walk her dog. The woman said she called for her husband and the man ran back inside his home and closed the blinds. The woman said she needed a report made for the property owner. The woman said she was new ... (click for more)

Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures At A5 Volleyball Events

The Hamilton County Health Department announced multiple COVID-19 cases have epi-linked to A5 Volleyball activities beginning Sunday, Nov. 8, or earlier and have continued through Saturday, Nov. 14 or possibly longer. Case investigations revealed that multiple individuals from multiple schools have attended these events, some during their infectious period of COVID-19. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha - And Response

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: One Week From Today

I received an email from the Times Free Press on Wednesday that informed me the “semifinalists” in the newspaper’s ”Best Side Dish” for next Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast were mashed potatoes and dressing. While I enjoy both very much, I can never remember eating mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving Day. Dressing, oh sure, But when I was growing up, our dressing was always loaded with ... (click for more)

Sports

No Fans At UTC Basketball Games Through December

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced Thursday that there will not be fans in McKenzie Arena for home men's and women's basketball contests through the month of December. "With the continued challenges and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our programs to not have fans ... (click for more)

Hunter Gamble Returns To Mocs' Wrestling Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the hiring of Hunter Gamble as assistant coach today. Gamble takes over for Mike Hatcher, who stepped down in October. Gamble was previously on Ruschell's for his first season at UTC in 2018-19. Together, they guided the Mocs to a share of the 2019 Southern Conference regular season title. ... (click for more)


