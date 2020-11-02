 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Weather

2nd-Grader Killed In Meigs School Bus Wreck Remembered As "A Full Of Life Precious Little Girl Who Brought Joy To Every Person She Met"

Monday, November 2, 2020
Addi Grace Medley
Addi Grace Medley

A seven-year-old second grader who was killed in a school bus crash in Meigs County was described as "a full of life precious little girl who brought joy to every person she met. She was a shining light to her family and friends."

Her family said Addicyn Grace Medley, of Birchwood, said Addi Grace "was her brother’s very best friend. A loving daughter and granddaughter, Addicyn cherished spending time with her family.She adored shopping with her Mommy, and riding with her Daddy in his big truck."

She was a second-grade student at Meigs South Elementary School, where she was an honor student and had recently joined the basketball team.

It was said that Addicyn was very artistic for her age, she loved drawing and coloring. Her favorite colors were mint and purple. She loved the outdoors, riding her bike, swinging, camping, and going to the lake.She loved all animals, especially her kitties, Sammy and Baby Kitty, and doggies, Maggie and Whiskey."

She is survived by her parents, Josh and Lindsey Medley; brother and best friend, Kaleb Medley; maternal grandparents, Keith and Cindy Work of Benton; paternal grandparents, Denna and Claude Whitener; great-grandparents, Jerry and Linda Fleming of Etowah, and Linda Robinson of Chattanooga; uncles: Austin Work of Benton, Jake Darnell of Benton; aunts: Savannah Work of Bradenton, Fla., Annalee Neely and husband, Jason, of Cleveland, and Jessica Galyon and husband, Glenn, of Kingston; numerous cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Ralph Buckner Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.

You can send a message of comfort and sign the Medley family guestbook at www.ralphbucker.com.


