Man, 36, Has Life-Threatening Injuries From Shooting In Avondale

Friday, November 20, 2020
A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Avondale.
 
5:58 p.m, Chattanooga Police responded to the 1900 block of Maple Hills Way on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
