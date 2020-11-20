Man, 36, Has Life-Threatening Injuries From Shooting In Avondale

A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Avondale.

5:58 p.m, Chattanooga Police responded to the 1900 block of Maple Hills Way on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.