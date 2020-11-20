 Friday, November 20, 2020 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Alexander Says Trump Administration Should Cooperate With Biden Team In Transition

Friday, November 20, 2020

Senator Lamar Alexander said Friday the Trump administration should begin cooperating in a transition with the Biden team.

 

He said, “If there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance, the Trump Administration should provide the Biden team with all transition materials, resources, and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition so that both sides are ready on day one. That especially should be true, for example, on vaccine distribution.

 

“Recounting votes and resolving disputes after a close election is not unprecedented and should reassure Americans that election results are valid.

 

“Al Gore finally conceded 37 days after the 2000 election, and then made the best speech of his life accepting the result.

 

“My hope is that the loser of this presidential election will follow Al Gore’s example, put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term.

 

“The prompt and orderly transfer or reaffirmation of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy.”


