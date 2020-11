Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 16-22:

PLOTT MATTHEW LEE W/M 37 OFFICER REYNOLDS LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

DYKES JAMES NATHAN W/M 41 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

CLARK LORA DE W/F 35 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

PORTER SAVANNAH NOELLE W/F 23 OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

BELL JACK LEWIS W/M 55 OFFICER TATE LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A FELONY

KIRK KIMBERLY RENEE W/F 35 OFFICER GLOVER FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

KILGORE NICHOLAS O’RYAN W/M 25 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

HICKS VICKIE ANNSTAR W/F 46 OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY – FVA

HARKINS REBECCA LYNN W/F 54 OFFICER MILLER FORGERY 4TH OFFENSE

QUARLES JERREL LEE W/M 45 OFFICER HARRIS DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, ILLEGAL USE OF COMMUNICATING FACILITY, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (4 COUNTS), TRAFFICKING IN METHAMPHETAMINE

MOTLEY EMILY CAROLYN W/F 25 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

JUV JUV JUV ** ** OFFICER MILLER ****

BRATCHER JONATHON JACOB W/M 46 OFFICER ELLENBURG DTF TRAFFICKING IN METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

CAMPBELL KAREN RENEE W/F 30 **** OFFICER THOMASON POSS OF METH, FLEEING, POSS OF FIREARM, DUI

MEADE DAVID SETH W/M 58 **** OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION (F), CRIMINAL TRESPASS (M)

WALLIN GERREN LEE W/M 36 **** OFFICER TERRY POSS OF METH

MCGLAMERY ZEKE EDWARD W/M 52 **** OFFICER MILLER FTA (M)

BURNHAM JOSHUA EUGENE W/M 35 **** OFFICER CAREATHERS HOLD FOR COURT

STEVENSON LOUIS FRANK B/M 31 **** DTF PROBATION (F)

BARNES NORRIS WILLITTS W/M 52 **** OFFICER MILLER NEGLECT OF ELDERLY PERSON

ROSE SARAH KATHRYN W/F 35 **** OFFICER TERRY POSS OF METH

YOUNG ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 23 **** ***** BACK FROM HOSPITAL

MITCHELL AMANDA LEE W/F 39 **** OFFICER TERRY POSS OF METH

MITCHELL DUSTIN DWIGHT W/M 19 **** OFFICER TERRY POSS OF METH

GRAVITT JASON KYLE W/M 44 **** OFFICER REYNOLDS PROBATION (F)

TEETERS ASHLEY ANN-NICOLE W/F 30 **** OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, GIVING FALSE NAME, DOB TO LEO

WALKER SEAN PATRICK W/M 45 **** OFFICER DAVIS PROBATION (F)

WEAVER JEREMY W/M 41 **** OFFICER CAREATHERS DRUG COURT

DEAN FARON CHASE W/M 25 **** OFFICER CAREATHERS DRUG COURT

KEETON WALTER ELIOTT W/M 46 **** OFFICER YOUNG FORGERY, THEFT BY TAKING, BURGLARY

MCCMORRIS DAVID BENJAMIN W/M 40 OFFICER REYNOLDS DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

SINARD BRENDA JEAN W/F 60 OFFICER KIRBY

SHARP JAMES WILLIAM W/M 46 OFFICER REYNOLDS POSS SCHEDULE II, III, IV, POSS OF METH

MCCRARY MICHAEL JAMES W/M 30 SELF WARRANT

LUMPKIN APRIL DAWN W/F 47 LUTZ PROBATION VIOLATION

PORTER TORRIE CANTRELL B/M 27 OFFICER JONES SUSPENDED LICENSE

LOPEZ CYNTHIA GARRICK W/F 49 OFFICER JONES DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

SIMPSON CLAYTON HAYES W/M 44 OFFICER ALFORD BATTERY – FVA

MICHAEL KRISTEN STEWART W/F 25 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, NO INSURANCE, OPEN CONTAINER, DUI – ALCOHOL

SUGGS JARVIS CHRISTOPHER B/M 20 OFFICER WOOTEN DISCHARGE OF WEAPON WITHIN 50 YARDS OF PUBLIC HIGHWAY, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY IN ANOTHER STATE, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE, RECKLESS CONDUCT, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, LIGHTED HEADLIGHTS

KAMU PUAKI NMN W/M 32 OFFICER BROWN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

STEELE LARRY IVEN W/M 73 THOMAS GSP FLEEING TO ELUDE – MISD

GILREATH AMBER NICOLE W/F 27 LLEWELLYN RPD CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

DANIEL TANA LEIGH W/F 42 OFFICER WOOTEN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE