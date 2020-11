Georgia Has 49 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,387 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,694.There were 2,387 new cases as that total reached 411,002 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 34,413, up 145 from Tuesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,972 cases, up 33; 29 deaths; 97 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 1,107 cases, up 5; 31 deaths; 76 hospitalizationsDade County: 488 cases, up 7; 7 deaths; 27 hospitalizations, up 1Walker County: 2,490 cases, up 31; 49 deaths; 115 hospitalizations, up 3Whitfield County: 7,379 cases, up 36; 81 deaths, up 2; 348 hospitalizations, up 1

