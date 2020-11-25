 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Erlanger Backs Away From Providing Jail Health Services For Hamilton County; Jail Hospital Firm To Take Over

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Erlanger Health Systems is backing away from providing medical services for the Hamilton County Jail that it has furnished for a number of years.

Sheriff Jim Hammond said with the current contract ending Dec. 30 that Erlanger first mentioned a $7 million charge. The sheriff said, "We felt that was untenable because it was so much more than we have been paying."

He said about a week and a half ago Erlanger said it would no longer be providing the service.

In its place, the County Commission approved using the services of a jail medical firm headed by Dr. John Blake.

Dr. Blake said he started the jail medical specialty 15 years ago and how has 60 jails, including 23 Tennessee counties.

He said the firm gives quarterly cost reports and operates on a cost-plus basis. He said, "You don't pay for any doctors or nurses that are not on site."

The cost to the county will be $3.3 million.

 


November 25, 2020

Patrol Investigation Reveals True Identity Of Man Accused Of Sex Crimes

November 25, 2020

Georgia Has 49 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,387 New Cases


(click for more)

A man has been arrested for sex crimes in New Jersey after fraudulently applying for a Tennessee driver's license. On July 1, Richard Allen Ziegler went to the Scott County Clerk’s Office ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,694. There were 2,387 new cases as that total reached



Patrol Investigation Reveals True Identity Of Man Accused Of Sex Crimes

A man has been arrested for sex crimes in New Jersey after fraudulently applying for a Tennessee driver's license. On July 1, Richard Allen Ziegler went to the Scott County Clerk's Office in Huntsville, Tn. and completed an application for a Tennessee driver's license. On the application, Ziegler indicated he did not have, nor ever had a Tennessee driver license, certificate

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death

Cougar Golfer Wes Spillers Prowls The National Rankings

He was just seven years old when the first tee shot of his life sunk straight to the bottom of a pond. However, it was on that first hole of a par-three golf course outside of Indianapolis, Indiana where it all started. Just a couple of shots later, Cleveland State (TN) golfer Wes Spillers would pull out a bogey. Fourteen years later, bogeys are something that seldom find

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and


