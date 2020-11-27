Information Sought For Missing Man, John Thomas Webster, 70; He Is Soon Found

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was seeking information on John Thomas Webster, 70, who had been missing since Friday afternoon. However, after the word was put out he was quickly found.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Deer Valley Drive, Soddy Daisy, to take a report of a missing person.

The family of Mr. Webster said he was last seen at his residence at approximately 2:40 p.m. The family further advised Mr. Webster suffers from very advanced dementia.