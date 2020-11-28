Car Crashes Into Building On Highway 58

A car crashed into a building Saturday afternoon on Highway 58.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol requested the Chattanooga Fire Department to help assess a building at 4935 Highway 58 around 3:15 p.m. after a car crashed through the front of the unoccupied commercial structure.

When Quint 6 and Battalion 2 arrived on the scene, they found that a passenger car had come to rest inside the vacant business.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and is in THP custody.

Firefighters swept up a large amount of glass from the glass storefront being shattered. There did not appear to be any structural issues.

The owner of the building was contacted and went to the scene. A wrecker removed the vehicle.