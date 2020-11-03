Team Approach To Campaigning Works Out In Red Bank; Pete Phillips Barely Wins

In Red Bank, two candidates who ran as a team scored victories.

Hollie Berry defeated incumbent Tyler Howell in District 1, and Stefanie Dalton beat two other candidates in District 2.

Pete Phillips barely edged out Rick Causer for an at-large seat. It was Phillips with 2,311 to Causer's 2,282 - just 29 votes difference.

Ms. Berry had 3,416 to 1,736 for Mr. Howell, who had been backed by former mayor John Roberts.

Ms. Dalton piled up 2,658 votes to 1,595 for Mitchell Meek and 835 for Bill Cannon.