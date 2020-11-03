 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


4 Candidates In Tight Race For 3 Seats On Signal Mountain Council; Incumbents Ahead In Collegedale

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Vying for the Signal Mountain Town Council, four candidates were competing neck and neck for three seats in early returns.

 

Cheryl Graham, the council’s only incumbent on the ballot, was just ahead of Andrew Gardner, 1,740 to 1,699.

 

Charles Poss led with 1,830 votes and Vicki Anderson was running second with 1,781 votes.

 

Former council member Amy Speek recently moved away and incumbent Vice Mayor Bill Lusk did not run for re-election.

 

Vote for 3

Charles Poss 1830

Vicki Anderson 1781

Cheryle Graham 1740

Andrew Gardner 1699

Write-in 161

 

In Collegedale, incumbent Mayor Katie Lamb was leading the race for a commission seat with 1,280 votes.

 

Sitting Commissioner Debbie Baker was in second place at 1,210 and Vice Mayor Tim Johnson third with 1,102 votes.

 

Vote for 3

Katie A.

Lamb 1280

Debbie baker 1210

Tim Johnson 1102

Alexander Brown 897

Johnnie Hoskins 871

Christopher Twombley 837

Matthew Sadler 804

Write-in 85

 

This story will be updated with more information as it comes in.


November 3, 2020

Incumbents Helton, Witt Ahead In East Ridge

November 3, 2020

4 Candidates In Tight Race For 3 Seats On Signal Mountain Council; Incumbents Ahead In Collegedale

November 3, 2020

Robin Smith, Esther Helton Keep Their House Seats


Incumbents Esther Helton and Aundrea “Aundie” Witt were ahead in early returns for seats on the East Ridge City Council. Four challengers were also in the race. Ms. Helton, who was also ... (click for more)

Vying for the Signal Mountain Town Council, four candidates were competing neck and neck for three seats in early returns. Cheryl Graham, the council’s only incumbent on the ballot, was ... (click for more)

Rep. Robin Smith of House District 26 and Rep. Esther Helton of House District 30 were ahead in early returns on Tuesday, but not by the big margins that may have been expected. Rep. Smith, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Incumbents Helton, Witt Ahead In East Ridge

Incumbents Esther Helton and Aundrea “Aundie” Witt were ahead in early returns for seats on the East Ridge City Council. Four challengers were also in the race. Ms. Helton, who was also on the ballot for state representative, initially grabbed the lion’s share of votes with 2,828 with Ms. Witt following with 2.133. Coming in third initially was former councilman Denny ... (click for more)

4 Candidates In Tight Race For 3 Seats On Signal Mountain Council; Incumbents Ahead In Collegedale

Vying for the Signal Mountain Town Council, four candidates were competing neck and neck for three seats in early returns. Cheryl Graham, the council’s only incumbent on the ballot, was just ahead of Andrew Gardner, 1,740 to 1,699. Charles Poss led with 1,830 votes and Vicki Anderson was running second with 1,781 votes. Former council member Amy Speek recently ... (click for more)

Opinion

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Abundance’ Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in “hurricane cities,” construction crews have worked around ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors