4 Candidates In Tight Race For 3 Seats On Signal Mountain Council; Incumbents Ahead In Collegedale

Vying for the Signal Mountain Town Council, four candidates were competing neck and neck for three seats in early returns.
Cheryl Graham, the council’s only incumbent on the ballot, was just ahead of Andrew Gardner, 1,740 to 1,699.
Charles Poss led with 1,830 votes and Vicki Anderson was running second with 1,781 votes.
Former council member Amy Speek recently moved away and incumbent Vice Mayor Bill Lusk did not run for re-election.
Vote for 3
Charles Poss 1830
Vicki Anderson 1781
Cheryle Graham 1740
Andrew Gardner 1699
Write-in 161
In Collegedale, incumbent Mayor Katie Lamb was leading the race for a commission seat with 1,280 votes.
Sitting Commissioner Debbie Baker was in second place at 1,210 and Vice Mayor Tim Johnson third with 1,102 votes.
Vote for 3
Katie A.
Lamb 1280
Debbie baker 1210
Tim Johnson 1102
Alexander Brown 897
Johnnie Hoskins 871
Christopher Twombley 837
Matthew Sadler 804
Write-in 85
This story will be updated with more information as it comes in.