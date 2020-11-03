 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Weather

Republican Desjarlais, Harshbarger Win House Seats

Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Fourth District Congressman Scott Desjarlais sailed to re-election on Tuesday.
 
He defeated Democrat Christopher Hale with 67 percent of the vote.
 
Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport won in House District 1 by a margin of 76% to 22%.
 
She said, “I believe our steps are ordered and that nothing in this life is wasted. I am humbled that the people of East Tennessee have elected me to be their Congresswoman and I am ready to hit the ground running to represent our district.  Thank you to all of the voters who supported and elected me. 
 
“I decided to enter this race because I feared the direction that our country is heading towards and I saw the way our President was treated.
I felt called to raise my hand and fight back with President Trump. Democrats want to turn to socialism. I want our kids and grandkids to have the same opportunities that we did growing up. It was a society that was rooted in capitalism and hard work that allowed a girl from Bloomingdale to be the first in her family to graduate from high school, college, and start a business. That won’t happen if we become a socialist nation.

"Folks in East Tennessee want a Representative that will stand up for their values and freedoms. They want someone who won’t play politics as usual, and someone who will bring a common-sense approach to government. As the next Representative, I promise that is exactly what I will do.

"I’d like to thank everyone who also ran for this seat. Campaigning is not easy and I wish the best for them and their families going forward.

"I’d like to acknowledge the service and legacy of Dr. Phil Roe. His commitment to our veterans and his dedication to East Tennessee is second to none. The First Congressional District has a long legacy of celebrated representatives, and Dr. Roe certainly left big shoes to fill. I look forward to working with and learning from him throughout the transition.

"We would not be in this position if not for my hardworking grassroots campaign team, made up of student interns, volunteers, and elected officials. They worked tirelessly to the end contacting voters and getting our message out. Our team is responsible for nearly 300,000 voter contacts made on behalf of this campaign, and Republicans up and down the ballot.  I am beyond grateful and humbled by their commitment and support. 

"Ultimately, our victory tonight is a result of the hundreds upon hundreds of prayers our supporters sent up for the campaign.

"I want everyone to know that I don’t take this responsibility and duty lightly and I look forward to getting to work."


November 3, 2020

Lee Davis Wins Hotly Contested Walden Mayor Race; Lizzy Schmidt Is Chosen As Alderman

Current vice mayor Lee Davis defeated current mayor Bill Trohanis in the hotly contested race for mayor of Walden. It was Davis 653 to Trohanis 591. The two sparred over a grocery store development at the former Lines Orchids property. Mr. Davis was outvoted 2-1 on that issue. Lizzy Schmidt captured an open alderman seat. She had 559 to 446 for Colin Johnson and 177 ... (click for more)

Incumbents Helton, Witt Gain Victory In East Ridge

Incumbents Esther Helton and Aundrea “Aundie” Witt won re-election to seats on the East Ridge City Council. Four challengers were also in the race. Ms. Helton, who was also on the ballot for state representative, grabbed the lion’s share of votes with 4,569 with Ms. Witt following with 2.996. Coming in third was Jeff Ezell with 2,599. Fourth was former councilman Denny ... (click for more)

Opinion

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Abundance’ Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in “hurricane cities,” construction crews have worked around ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


