Republican Desjarlais, Harshbarger Win House Seats

Fourth District Congressman Scott Desjarlais sailed to re-election on Tuesday.

He defeated Democrat Christopher Hale with 67 percent of the vote.

Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport won in House District 1 by a margin of 76% to 22%.

She said, “I believe our steps are ordered and that nothing in this life is wasted. I am humbled that the people of East Tennessee have elected me to be their Congresswoman and I am ready to hit the ground running to represent our district. Thank you to all of the voters who supported and elected me.

"I decided to enter this race because I feared the direction that our country is heading towards and I saw the way our President was treated. I felt called to raise my hand and fight back with President Trump. Democrats want to turn to socialism. I want our kids and grandkids to have the same opportunities that we did growing up. It was a society that was rooted in capitalism and hard work that allowed a girl from Bloomingdale to be the first in her family to graduate from high school, college, and start a business. That won't happen if we become a socialist nation.





"Folks in East Tennessee want a Representative that will stand up for their values and freedoms. They want someone who won’t play politics as usual, and someone who will bring a common-sense approach to government. As the next Representative, I promise that is exactly what I will do.





"I’d like to thank everyone who also ran for this seat. Campaigning is not easy and I wish the best for them and their families going forward.





"I’d like to acknowledge the service and legacy of Dr. Phil Roe. His commitment to our veterans and his dedication to East Tennessee is second to none. The First Congressional District has a long legacy of celebrated representatives, and Dr. Roe certainly left big shoes to fill. I look forward to working with and learning from him throughout the transition.





"We would not be in this position if not for my hardworking grassroots campaign team, made up of student interns, volunteers, and elected officials. They worked tirelessly to the end contacting voters and getting our message out. Our team is responsible for nearly 300,000 voter contacts made on behalf of this campaign, and Republicans up and down the ballot. I am beyond grateful and humbled by their commitment and support.





"Ultimately, our victory tonight is a result of the hundreds upon hundreds of prayers our supporters sent up for the campaign.





"I want everyone to know that I don’t take this responsibility and duty lightly and I look forward to getting to work."



