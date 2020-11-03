 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Weather

First Openly Gay Candidates Win Tennessee State House Seats

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Both Torrey Harris of Memphis and Eddie Mannis of Knoxville won their elections for the Tennessee state House on Tuesday, becoming the first two openly LGBTQ people ever elected to the Tennessee state legislature, officials of the LGBTQ Victory Fund said.

Tennessee was one of just five states in the nation to have never elected an openly LGBTQ person to its state legislature.

Currently there are just eight openly LGBTQ elected officials in all of Tennessee, the group said.

Mayor Annise Parker, president & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, said, “Twin victories secured a long-elusive political milestone in Tennessee and will pave the way for a more representative state legislature next year. Both Torrey and Eddie sent a clear message that LGBTQ candidates can win in a deep red state while being their authentic selves. Their presence in the state legislature can dilute the most toxic anti-LGBTQ voices and lead to more inclusive legislation.

"Before tonight, the other four states to have never elected an openly LGBTQ state legislator were Alaska, Delaware, Louisiana and Mississippi. Tonight Sarah McBride, Eric Morrison and Marie Pinkney won a seat in the Delaware state legislature and Lyn Frank’s race for the Alaska state House is still undecided."


Lee Davis Wins Hotly Contested Walden Mayor Race; Lizzy Schmidt Is Chosen As Alderman

Current vice mayor Lee Davis defeated current mayor Bill Trohanis in the hotly contested race for mayor of Walden. It was Davis 653 to Trohanis 591. The two sparred over a grocery store development at the former Lines Orchids property. Mr. Davis was outvoted 2-1 on that issue. Lizzy Schmidt captured an open alderman seat. She had 559 to 446 for Colin Johnson and 177 ... (click for more)

Incumbents Helton, Witt Gain Victory In East Ridge

Incumbents Esther Helton and Aundrea “Aundie” Witt won re-election to seats on the East Ridge City Council. Four challengers were also in the race. Ms. Helton, who was also on the ballot for state representative, grabbed the lion’s share of votes with 4,569 with Ms. Witt following with 2.996. Coming in third was Jeff Ezell with 2,599. Fourth was former councilman Denny ... (click for more)

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Abundance’ Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in “hurricane cities,” construction crews have worked around ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


