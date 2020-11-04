Tennessee House Republicans Maintain 73-Seat Supermajority

The Tennessee House Republican Caucus maintained its 73-seat supermajority Tuesday night.



Caucus officials said, "The caucus will return all 73 of its members for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly, fighting off competition in several key races in and near our major metropolitan areas. House leadership and the caucus spent almost $1 million combined during this election cycle, and yet, House Republicans will begin the 2021 legislative session well-funded and focused on maintaining the state’s recent momentum.

"In 2021, the Republican supermajority will focus on improving public education in Tennessee — especially in the area of childhood literacy. Additionally, we will continue removing government barriers to health care to improve access and quality, while promoting affordability. Finally, House Republicans will build upon efforts to overhaul our current system of justice to create a system that balances justice with mercy. This will ensure we hold the worst of the worst accountable, while also supporting those who desire to successfully re-enter society and become productive citizens.



"House Republicans will prioritize these and other important issues when the 112th General Assembly officially begins on Jan.12, 2021."



House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said, “Tennesseans are firmly behind their conservative leaders, and they helped deliver decisive victories for our party across all three grand divisions last night. Congratulations to our 73 caucus members on their impressive victories; I look forward to partnering with them again during the 112th General Assembly so we can keep Tennessee headed in the right direction with the economy, education, health care, and law and order.”



House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland, said, “This election cycle demonstrates that citizens across our great state believe in our strong conservative message of low taxes, fiscal responsibility, individual liberties, and safe communities, and they have placed their trust in our caucus to move Tennessee forward the right way. We are grateful, and we appreciate your continued partnership and your support; together, we will ensure Tennessee’s best days are still ahead and that our state remains the best place in the entire nation to live, work, raise a family, and retire.”



House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) said, “Tennessee voters spoke with a loud and clear voice last night. They like what the Republican Party has accomplished for our state and they overwhelmingly want to keep going in that direction. We are united and humbled by the responsibility Tennesseans have placed with us to lead the Volunteer State through some extraordinarily challenging times. Working together, we will overcome those challenges and reach new levels of prosperity and opportunity in Tennessee."



