Tennessee House Republicans Maintain 73-Seat Supermajority

The Tennessee House Republican Caucus maintained its 73-seat supermajority Tuesday night. 
 
Caucus officials said, "The caucus will return all 73 of its members for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly, fighting off competition in several key races in and near our major metropolitan areas. House leadership and the caucus spent almost $1 million combined during this election cycle, and yet, House Republicans will begin the 2021 legislative session well-funded and focused on maintaining the state’s recent momentum.

"In 2021, the Republican supermajority will focus on improving public education in Tennessee — especially in the area of childhood literacy. Additionally, we will continue removing government barriers to health care to improve access and quality, while promoting affordability. Finally, House Republicans will build upon efforts to overhaul our current system of justice to create a system that balances justice with mercy. This will ensure we hold the worst of the worst accountable, while also supporting those who desire to successfully re-enter society and become productive citizens.
 
"House Republicans will prioritize these and other important issues when the 112th General Assembly officially begins on Jan.12, 2021." 
 
House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said, “Tennesseans are firmly behind their conservative leaders, and they helped deliver decisive victories for our party across all three grand divisions last night. Congratulations to our 73 caucus members on their impressive victories; I look forward to partnering with them again during the 112th General Assembly so we can keep Tennessee headed in the right direction with the economy, education, health care, and law and order.”
 
House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland, said, “This election cycle demonstrates that citizens across our great state believe in our strong conservative message of low taxes, fiscal responsibility, individual liberties, and safe communities, and they have placed their trust in our caucus to move Tennessee forward the right way. We are grateful, and we appreciate your continued partnership and your support; together, we will ensure Tennessee’s best days are still ahead and that our state remains the best place in the entire nation to live, work, raise a family, and retire.” 
 
House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) said, “Tennessee voters spoke with a loud and clear voice last night.  They like what the Republican Party has accomplished for our state and they overwhelmingly want to keep going in that direction. We are united and humbled by the responsibility Tennesseans have placed with us to lead the Volunteer State through some extraordinarily challenging times. Working together, we will overcome those challenges and reach new levels of prosperity and opportunity in Tennessee."


Tennessee had 24 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday as the total climbed to 3,478, state Health Department officials said. There were 3,445 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,072. There were 1,863 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department announces a COVID-19 exposure at the Texas Roadhouse, 7035 Amin Dr. in Chattanooga near Hamilton Place. Case investigations revealed that an individual worked ... (click for more)



Tennessee had 24 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday as the total climbed to 3,478, state Health Department officials said. There were 3,445 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 269,802. Hamilton County has no new deaths from the virus and the toll remains at 113 deaths. There were 122 new cases, compared to 106 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,048. There ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,072. There were 1,863 new cases as that total reached 366,452 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 32,042, up 149 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,538 cases, up 15; 25 deaths, up ... (click for more)

Elections And Hope In 2020

When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world. When I write, often I want to touch emotions and stir your soul. ... (click for more)

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


