Tucker Arrested After Woman Says He "Shot Up" Her House With Her 4 Children In Front Yard

The suspect in a shooting that police said endangered the lives of four children is now in custody.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Chandler Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement spoke to the victim, who said Larry Tucker, 23, drove by her residence and “shot her house up.”

The woman said she was inside the house and her four children were in the front yard. One of those children told police he saw a gun sticking outside of the vehicle when the suspect drove by and shot at the residence. Police said there was damage on the front door that matched with shotgun ammunition.

The victim told police she believed Tucker was upset because her brother is dating his ex-girlfriend, and that Brown believed her brother lives at that address.

Police said Tucker has been arrested several times and convicted of domestic violence, and is not allowed to have a firearm. Police said the victim was able to pick out Tucker from a photo lineup.

Police said they found a shotgun shell in front of the residence, and that the vehicle the suspect drove in was a maroon Grand Marquis.

On Tuesday night, police received information that the suspect was at his house on Dorris Street and officers arrested him without incident.

Tucker is facing five counts of reckless endangerment and five counts of aggravated assault.