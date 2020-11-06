Perdue Preparing For Runoff Election With Ossoff In Closely-Watched Race In Georgia

Georgia Senator David Perdue said he is preparing for a runoff election with Democrat Jon Ossoff.

On election night, it looked like the Perdue campaign had more than the 50 percent margin to avoid a runoff. However, as more votes came in the margin dropped below 50 percent.

It will be a closely watched election helping to determine which part will control the Senate.

Fellow Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler will also be in a runoff.

The runoffs will be Jan. 5.

The Perdue staff said, "The stakes in this election could not be higher: a vote for Jon Ossoff is a vote to hand power to Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats in Washington. Georgians won't let that happen. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are going to win these two U.S. Senate races, and we will defend the Republican majority. As votes continue to be counted, Senator David Perdue remains in first place with a commanding lead – that won't change.

We are excited for overtime - it gives us even more time to continue exposing Jon Ossoff and his radical socialist agenda."

Senator Perdue said, "Every lawful vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote submitted cannot be counted. And there must be full transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn't hard and it isn't partisan. It's American.

"Without these basic principles followed by all, the people of Georgia will no doubt have questions about the integrity of the system and credibility of the outcome."