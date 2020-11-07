 Sunday, November 8, 2020 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tennessee Has Over 5,000 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 3 More Deaths

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Tennessee had 5,071 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 378,215, state Health Department officials said. There were 49 new deaths from the virus, including three in Hamilton County. The new totals are 3,590 in the state and 117 in Hamilton County.

Hamilton County has 136 new cases, compared to 161 on Friday, bringing the total to 13,510.

The state currently has 1,514 people hospitalized from the virus, 14 fewer than on Friday.

 

There have been 249,162 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).


Testing numbers are above 3.820 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 39,328 cases, up 396; 586 deaths, up 4

Davidson County: 34,875 cases, up 543; 365 deaths, up 3

Knox County: 14,389 cases, up 176; 101 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  1,066 cases, up 4; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,936 cases, up 40; 24 deaths

Grundy County: 639 cases, up 6; 14 deaths

Marion County: 901 cases, up 20; 14 deaths

Meigs County: 372 cases, up 9; 8 deaths

Polk County: 561 cases, up 4; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,249 cases, up 12; 24 deaths

Sequatchie County: 400 cases, up 2; 5 deaths


November 7, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE 1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Saturday released the following statement concerning the counting of votes in the presidential election: “After counting every valid vote and allowing courts ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE 1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 --- BOSTICK, CHRISTOPHER LAMAER 4302 SHAWNEE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY --- BOWLING, ... (click for more)

Alexander Says Accept Result When Counts Are Over, Courts Rule

Senator Lamar Alexander on Saturday released the following statement concerning the counting of votes in the presidential election: “After counting every valid vote and allowing courts to resolve disputes, it is important to respect and promptly accept the result. The orderly transfer or reaffirming of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol ... (click for more)

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

A wonderful group of loyalists to The Saturday Funnies sent a covey of wonderful jokes during a week when the most convoluted election in our nation’s history leaves all of us in need of something funny to laugh about. This cute riddle was in the bunch: A Japanese ship is on its way to shore from the Atlantic Ocean. The captain decides to take a shower. He leaves his Rolex watch ... (click for more)

Vols Lose 4th Straight As Arkansas Has Big 3rd Quarter

The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13. Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime. The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing ... (click for more)

Crowd At Tennessee Basketball To Be Capped At 4,000

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020-21 basketball season at Thompson-Boling Arena. Pending the status of the pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Thompson-Boling Arena can return to its traditional seating model next year. ... (click for more)


