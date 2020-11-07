Tennessee Has Over 5,000 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 3 More Deaths

Tennessee had 5,071 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 378,215, state Health Department officials said. There were 49 new deaths from the virus, including three in Hamilton County. The new totals are 3,590 in the state and 117 in Hamilton County.

Hamilton County has 136 new cases, compared to 161 on Friday, bringing the total to 13,510.



The state currently has 1,514 people hospitalized from the virus, 14 fewer than on Friday.

There have been 249,162 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.820 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 39,328 cases, up 396; 586 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 34,875 cases, up 543; 365 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 14,389 cases, up 176; 101 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 1,066 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,936 cases, up 40; 24 deaths



Grundy County: 639 cases, up 6; 14 deaths



Marion County: 901 cases, up 20; 14 deaths



Meigs County: 372 cases, up 9; 8 deaths



Polk County: 561 cases, up 4; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,249 cases, up 12; 24 deaths

Sequatchie County: 400 cases, up 2; 5 deaths