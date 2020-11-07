Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE
1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
BOSTICK, CHRISTOPHER LAMAER
4302 SHAWNEE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE
4016 6TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
BRADFORD, AREAL R
1015 LEE AVE APT 4 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BROWN, ROGER WILLIAM
111 WHITE OAK ST.
ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
BRYSON, CURTIS ANTHONY
4802 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT C
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
BURDEN, MICHAEL EDWARD
COMMUNITY KITCHEN ,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BURNETTE, STEPHEN ELMER
7639 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CARTER, WALTER RAY
1019 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
1904 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
COTHRAN, EDWARD ALLEN
10120 CLAIRE CIR SODDY DAISY, 373794080
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
DUNIGAN, AUSTRALIA LADELL
4305 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW
525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GASS, SABRINA JEAN
302 NORTHGATE MALL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GENTRY, EDWARD EUGENE
1935 LIGHT TOWER CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GOINS, CHARLES JOSEPH
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HEREFORD, ANTHONY LABRON
6030 TALEDAGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
HILL, HARRY DELANO
2418 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 3RD OFFENSE
---
HILL, RAYMOND FLOYD
3002 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
908 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061640
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER
4005 WOODMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122029
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
JONES, JAMICHAEL ANTONIO
2606 HARRISON PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KENNEDY, LEIGH JANESSA MARIE
107 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D
2606 HARRISON PIKE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAXWELL, JASON MONTELL
2355 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY
---
MCKINNEY, GUS FRANKLIN
911 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MOORE, JEROME DEWAYNE
864 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NELSON, THOMAS HAVEN
2812 FIRETJORN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS
7310 STANDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RILEY, JOSHUA CALEB
7678 MINOCK ST DETROIT, 482283326
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
---
ROSHELLE, CORTEZ LARONNE
1601 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
SALO, CODY WILLIAM
301 ACCORN OAK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37302
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SANDERS, JAMES E
722 BACON TRAIL APT 43 EAST RIDGE, 374122149
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SARTIN, TROY BRANDON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SCOTT, JAMES DARREN
122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SEBASTIAN, TEREZA DOMINGO
3907 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI 2ND OFFENSE
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI
---
SIMMONS, RACHEL C
722 SOUTHERN PKWY ATHENS, 373034561
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE
120 KAREN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEPHENS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
TAYLOR, MELISSA CHERIE
4108 Greenbriar Rd Chattanooga, 374122316
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALDROP, DERRICK QUINELLE
3723 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE
2006 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WEBSTER, BENJAMIN J
1585 SINCLAIR AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WRIGHT, JOHN TIMOTHY
10004 LOVEL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE