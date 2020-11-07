Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE

1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

BOSTICK, CHRISTOPHER LAMAER

4302 SHAWNEE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE

4016 6TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

BRADFORD, AREAL R

1015 LEE AVE APT 4 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BROWN, ROGER WILLIAM

111 WHITE OAK ST.

ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---BRYSON, CURTIS ANTHONY4802 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---BURDEN, MICHAEL EDWARDCOMMUNITY KITCHEN ,Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---BURNETTE, STEPHEN ELMER7639 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CARTER, WALTER RAY1019 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY1904 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---COTHRAN, EDWARD ALLEN10120 CLAIRE CIR SODDY DAISY, 373794080Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---DUNIGAN, AUSTRALIA LADELL4305 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GASS, SABRINA JEAN302 NORTHGATE MALL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GENTRY, EDWARD EUGENE1935 LIGHT TOWER CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---GOINS, CHARLES JOSEPHHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS DISORDERLY CONDUCT---HEREFORD, ANTHONY LABRON6030 TALEDAGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---HILL, HARRY DELANO2418 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 3RD OFFENSE---HILL, RAYMOND FLOYD3002 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND908 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061640Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER4005 WOODMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122029Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM OVER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---JONES, JAMICHAEL ANTONIO2606 HARRISON PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KENNEDY, LEIGH JANESSA MARIE107 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D2606 HARRISON PIKE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MAXWELL, JASON MONTELL2355 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY---MCKINNEY, GUS FRANKLIN911 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MOORE, JEROME DEWAYNE864 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NELSON, THOMAS HAVEN2812 FIRETJORN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS7310 STANDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RILEY, JOSHUA CALEB7678 MINOCK ST DETROIT, 482283326Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDING---ROSHELLE, CORTEZ LARONNE1601 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED---SALO, CODY WILLIAM301 ACCORN OAK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37302Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SANDERS, JAMES E722 BACON TRAIL APT 43 EAST RIDGE, 374122149Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SARTIN, TROY BRANDON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SCOTT, JAMES DARREN122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SEBASTIAN, TEREZA DOMINGO3907 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI 2ND OFFENSEDRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI---SIMMONS, RACHEL C722 SOUTHERN PKWY ATHENS, 373034561Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE120 KAREN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEPHENS, CHRISTOPHER LEECOMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---TAYLOR, MELISSA CHERIE4108 Greenbriar Rd Chattanooga, 374122316Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WALDROP, DERRICK QUINELLE3723 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE2006 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WEBSTER, BENJAMIN J1585 SINCLAIR AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WRIGHT, JOHN TIMOTHY10004 LOVEL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE