Vacant Home On Shallowford Road Damaged By Fire Monday Night

Tuesday, December 1, 2020
photo by Captain Terri Roshell

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home under construction late Monday night.

 

The call came in at 10:54 p.m. regarding a house in the 6500 block of Shallowford Road.

 

First responding units found light smoke coming from the structure upon arrival and a small fire inside.

 

A person was leaving the home as crews were making entry.

CPD took the person into custody and they were transported to the hospital by HCEMS for evaluation. 

 

The fire was contained to some construction materials. Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Ladder 13, Ladder 7, Quint 21, Quint 6, Quint 8, Squad 7, CPD and HCEMS responded. A CFD investigator was called to the scene as well to determine the cause. 


