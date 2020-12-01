Vandalism Against Businesses Continuing With Sling Shot, East Ridge Police Chief Says

Over the past several weeks, numerous East Ridge businesses have been subjected to vandalism by unknown persons, Police Chief Stan Allen said.

He said, "Evidence indicates windows have damaged by subjects shooting projectiles, such as glass marbles, with a ‘slingshot’, or ‘wrist rocket’ and shattering or breaking glass."

Anyone having knowledge of these crimes is urged to contact the East Ridge Police Department by calling 423-622-1725 or emailing the Police Chief at sallen@eastridgetn.gov.

Reports also indicate neighboring areas have experienced the same type of damage - ranging from Ringgold, Ga., to Rossville Boulevard and South Broad Street in Chattanooga.