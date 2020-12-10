Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN

144 SALECREEK LANE SALE CREEK, 37397

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

----

BAGGENSTOSS, THOMAS ANDREW

10100 FOX COVE RD KNOXVILLE, 37922

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT

----

BRIGGS, TIMOTHY JAMAR

538 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37434

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

CARREY, MARIAH

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500

----

CHASTAIN, NICHOLAS BRADLEY

3311 CARMEN LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)

----

COLE, JARED H

459 HIGHLAND SR SW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

CORDELL, JOSEPH BRIAN

10 DOWLEN RD APT C HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

----

CRAIG, ALYSIHA D

1094 N.

HAWTHRONE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)----DAIGLE, BRANDON TYLER9212 CHAMAELEON TRAIL HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERYROBBERY----DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEFELONY EVADING----DAVIS, LORI ANN2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(PETITION TO REVOK----DAVIS, OVIS GRADY2014 GODSEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 82 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----DEW, TORRANCE1916 BAY POINTE DR HIXSON, 373433189Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----ESPEY, ANTONIO DEJONG1217 GADD ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT----FERGUSON, KIMBERLY R5414 RUCKER STREET KNOXVILLE, 37921Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN8632 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----FURGASON, DANNY JOE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYASSAULT----HALLMAN, JERRY SCOTT105 FRIENDSHIP CT CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF HEROIN----JACKSON, LADARRIUS DEMONDE9211 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----JOHNSON, ALFONZO MONTEL135 HIGH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED----JOHNSON, PATRICIA ANN915 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----JOINER, GREGORY LEBRON4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT----LANGSTON, HERMAN ELLIS727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----LOVINGOOD, DEVONTE DESEAN2508 STANDIFER OAKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----LOWE, ASHLEY KAY6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)ASSAULT----LUTHI, MIKAYLA RUTH837 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----MALCOM, KEVIN IAN727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500----MCNABB, SAVANNAH NICOLE5724 SCOTT STREET EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)----MENDEZ, ESTELLANW 34 APT A ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37022Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE----MIRANDA MAZARIEGOS, SEBASTIANA2103 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE----PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----PEREZ-RAYMUNDO, MIGUELUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 33030Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER4100 MCCAHILL ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSINPETITION TO REVOKE(DOR-FTA)----ROSE, KEVIN SCOTT259 COUNTY ROAD 422 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING IN CENTER LANE----SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICEHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----SCOTT, JAMES DARREN122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOM----SMITH, CHRISTEN N118 GRAVE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF IDENTITYFINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT----SMITH, HEATHER E1266 SWAN RD OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----STEPHENS, RACHEL ASHLYN1103 GREENSLAKE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY----TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIM4613 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT----TOMAS, JOSUE MIGUEL4130 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT----TURPIN, JAMES ALLENHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----VEST, HUNTER CHASE1070 OAK ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----WILKEY, LEBRON ROY8307 TRAILER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY----WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK1804 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)----WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY400 CUMBERLAND AVE APT A2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION