Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN 
144 SALECREEK LANE SALE CREEK, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
BAGGENSTOSS, THOMAS ANDREW 
10100 FOX COVE RD KNOXVILLE, 37922 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT
----
BRIGGS, TIMOTHY JAMAR 
538 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37434 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
CARREY, MARIAH 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
----
CHASTAIN, NICHOLAS BRADLEY 
3311 CARMEN LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
----
COLE, JARED H 
459 HIGHLAND SR SW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
CORDELL, JOSEPH BRIAN 
10 DOWLEN RD APT C HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
----
CRAIG, ALYSIHA D 
1094 N.

HAWTHRONE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
----
DAIGLE, BRANDON TYLER 
9212 CHAMAELEON TRAIL HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY
ROBBERY
----
DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN 
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
FELONY EVADING
----
DAVIS, LORI ANN 
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(PETITION TO REVOK
----
DAVIS, OVIS GRADY 
2014 GODSEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 82 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
DEW, TORRANCE 
1916 BAY POINTE DR HIXSON, 373433189 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
ESPEY, ANTONIO DEJONG 
1217 GADD ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
----
FERGUSON, KIMBERLY R 
5414 RUCKER STREET KNOXVILLE, 37921 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN 
8632 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
FURGASON, DANNY JOE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ASSAULT
----
HALLMAN, JERRY SCOTT 
105 FRIENDSHIP CT CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE 
601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
----
JACKSON, LADARRIUS DEMONDE 
9211 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
JOHNSON, ALFONZO MONTEL 
135 HIGH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
----
JOHNSON, PATRICIA ANN 
915 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
JOINER, GREGORY LEBRON 
4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT
----
LANGSTON, HERMAN ELLIS 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LOVINGOOD, DEVONTE DESEAN 
2508 STANDIFER OAKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LOWE, ASHLEY KAY 
6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ASSAULT
----
LUTHI, MIKAYLA RUTH 
837 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
MALCOM, KEVIN IAN 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
----
MCNABB, SAVANNAH NICOLE 
5724 SCOTT STREET EAST RIDGE, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
----
MENDEZ, ESTELLA 
NW 34 APT A ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37022 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
MIRANDA MAZARIEGOS, SEBASTIANA 
2103 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PEREZ-RAYMUNDO, MIGUEL 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 33030 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER 
4100 MCCAHILL ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSIN
PETITION TO REVOKE(DOR-FTA)
----
ROSE, KEVIN SCOTT 
259 COUNTY ROAD 422 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING IN CENTER LANE
----
SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICE 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SCOTT, JAMES DARREN 
122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOM
----
SMITH, CHRISTEN N 
118 GRAVE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
----
SMITH, HEATHER E 
1266 SWAN RD OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
STEPHENS, RACHEL ASHLYN 
1103 GREENSLAKE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
----
TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIM 
4613 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
TOMAS, JOSUE MIGUEL 
4130 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
TURPIN, JAMES ALLEN 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
VEST, HUNTER CHASE 
1070 OAK ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY 
8307 TRAILER LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK 
1804 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
----
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY 
400 CUMBERLAND AVE APT A2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION


