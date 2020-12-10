Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN
144 SALECREEK LANE SALE CREEK, 37397
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
----
BAGGENSTOSS, THOMAS ANDREW
10100 FOX COVE RD KNOXVILLE, 37922
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT
----
BRIGGS, TIMOTHY JAMAR
538 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
CARREY, MARIAH
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
----
CHASTAIN, NICHOLAS BRADLEY
3311 CARMEN LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
----
COLE, JARED H
459 HIGHLAND SR SW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
CORDELL, JOSEPH BRIAN
10 DOWLEN RD APT C HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
----
CRAIG, ALYSIHA D
1094 N.
HAWTHRONE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
----
DAIGLE, BRANDON TYLER
9212 CHAMAELEON TRAIL HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY
ROBBERY
----
DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
FELONY EVADING
----
DAVIS, LORI ANN
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(PETITION TO REVOK
----
DAVIS, OVIS GRADY
2014 GODSEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 82 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
DEW, TORRANCE
1916 BAY POINTE DR HIXSON, 373433189
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
ESPEY, ANTONIO DEJONG
1217 GADD ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
----
FERGUSON, KIMBERLY R
5414 RUCKER STREET KNOXVILLE, 37921
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN
8632 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
FURGASON, DANNY JOE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
ASSAULT
----
HALLMAN, JERRY SCOTT
105 FRIENDSHIP CT CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE
601 MOUNTAIN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
----
JACKSON, LADARRIUS DEMONDE
9211 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
JOHNSON, ALFONZO MONTEL
135 HIGH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
----
JOHNSON, PATRICIA ANN
915 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
JOINER, GREGORY LEBRON
4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT
----
LANGSTON, HERMAN ELLIS
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LOVINGOOD, DEVONTE DESEAN
2508 STANDIFER OAKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LOWE, ASHLEY KAY
6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ASSAULT
----
LUTHI, MIKAYLA RUTH
837 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
MALCOM, KEVIN IAN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
----
MCNABB, SAVANNAH NICOLE
5724 SCOTT STREET EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
----
MENDEZ, ESTELLA
NW 34 APT A ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37022
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
MIRANDA MAZARIEGOS, SEBASTIANA
2103 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PEREZ-RAYMUNDO, MIGUEL
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 33030
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER
4100 MCCAHILL ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSIN
PETITION TO REVOKE(DOR-FTA)
----
ROSE, KEVIN SCOTT
259 COUNTY ROAD 422 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING IN CENTER LANE
----
SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICE
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SCOTT, JAMES DARREN
122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOM
----
SMITH, CHRISTEN N
118 GRAVE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
----
SMITH, HEATHER E
1266 SWAN RD OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
STEPHENS, RACHEL ASHLYN
1103 GREENSLAKE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
----
TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIM
4613 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
TOMAS, JOSUE MIGUEL
4130 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
TURPIN, JAMES ALLEN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
VEST, HUNTER CHASE
1070 OAK ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY
8307 TRAILER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK
1804 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
----
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY
400 CUMBERLAND AVE APT A2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION