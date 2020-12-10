 Thursday, December 10, 2020 Weather

Hamilton County Schools Switching To All Remote Learning Starting Monday

Hamilton County Schools will close all schools and move to all-remote learning on Monday following the increasing surge in COVID-19 cases in the schools and community.

In the switch to Phase 1 learning, students will learn virtually five days per week.  

Supt.

Bryan Johnson said, "This increased count across our community has also impacted our schools, as students and employees have seen increases or rises in COVID-19 cases. We've also struggled to keep vacancies filled with subs, as substitute teachers have been a challenge for school systems across the nation.

"The health and safety of Hamilton County Schools staff and students is our top priority, and we are proud of the work our team has done this semester to ensure our learning environments are safe.

"It was our hope to finish the semester on the Phase 2 schedule, but due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in our community, we feel it is best at this time to transition to a Phase 1 learning schedule for all students beginning Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18."

The county schools stayed full open for several months before recently going to a hybrid school.

The schools said Thursday that 167 students and 74 staff had COVID. Another 113 staff were awaiting results.

Students had 1,543 active close contacts and employees 122 active close contacts.

Dr. Johnson said, "We have no indication that the cases are going to go down anytime soon."


December 31, 2020

Police Blotter: Porta Potty Melts Away; 2 Women In Same Shower At Community Kitchen Leads To Issues

Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man said he had just gotten out of jail. Police ran the man for any active warrants, which came back negative, and allowed him to continue on his way. * * * Police responded to a theft ... (click for more)

Ladarius Price Withdraws From City Council Race After Questions Raised About His Residency

Ladarius Price has withdrawn as a candidate for City Council District 5 after questions were raised about his residency. Dennis Clark, another candidate, said he had hired an attorney to look into the situation. The withdrawal leave five candidates in the race for the seat now held by Russell Gilbert, who is running for mayor. (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: I Miss Those Coffee Breaks With Coach Weathers At The Southern Restaurant

Many tributes will be written about Legendary Coach Tom Weathers in the next few days after he died Wednesday. I knew the coach off the football field. He came to Kirkman in the mid 60’s while I was in high school and impressed both the faculty and students. I didn't know it for a long time but the coach was a regular listener to my morning show on WDOD. He called me one day ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Lou’s A Great One

When President Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to famous football coach Lou Holtz last week, it was magnificent. Lou and I got to be friends years ago and once I wrote a story for Reader’s Digest about “The Best Bowl Game Ever Played.” I watched hundreds of football games, but the 1978 Orange Bowl between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 6 Arkansas is far and away one of my ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 5-0 With 77-68 Win Over Bellarmine

The Chattanooga Mocs rolled into famed Freedom Hall 4-0 and left happy with a 77-68 triumph over Bellarmine. Despite leading for more than 34 minutes of game action, it wasn’t easy. For the fourth straight game, the Mocs overcame a second half deficit trailing by as many as three. The big run came down one, 53-52 with 11:02 remaining, outscoring their pesky hosts 19-7. Jamaal ... (click for more)

Covenant Women Fall 113-97 At Birmingham Southern

In a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair, the Covenant women's basketball team was outlasted by Birmingham Southern, 113-97, in the regular season opener for both teams on Wednesday afternoon. The game saw 13 ties and 11 lead changes, but it was host Birmingham Southern that used a late spurt to take the win. Cosette Kirsch scored 20 points to lead six Covenant (0-1) players ... (click for more)


