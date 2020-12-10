Hamilton County Schools Switching To All Remote Learning Starting Monday

Hamilton County Schools will close all schools and move to all-remote learning on Monday following the increasing surge in COVID-19 cases in the schools and community.

In the switch to Phase 1 learning, students will learn virtually five days per week.

Supt.

Bryan Johnson said, "This increased count across our community has also impacted our schools, as students and employees have seen increases or rises in COVID-19 cases. We've also struggled to keep vacancies filled with subs, as substitute teachers have been a challenge for school systems across the nation.

"The health and safety of Hamilton County Schools staff and students is our top priority, and we are proud of the work our team has done this semester to ensure our learning environments are safe.

"It was our hope to finish the semester on the Phase 2 schedule, but due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in our community, we feel it is best at this time to transition to a Phase 1 learning schedule for all students beginning Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18."

The county schools stayed full open for several months before recently going to a hybrid school.

The schools said Thursday that 167 students and 74 staff had COVID. Another 113 staff were awaiting results.

Students had 1,543 active close contacts and employees 122 active close contacts.

Dr. Johnson said, "We have no indication that the cases are going to go down anytime soon."