Relative Says Rep. David Byrd Still In ICU, But Requiring Less Oxygen

Friday, December 11, 2020
Rep. David Byrd and wife Sherry
Rep. David Byrd and wife Sherry
A relative of Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, said Friday he remains in Intensive Care after contracting COVID-19 pneumonia, but is now requiring less oxygen.
 
Brenda Byrd McWilliams said, "I spoke to David earlier and he’s in pretty good spirits under the circumstances. He has gone from 70 liters of oxygen to 50 liters which is a good thing. He’s having to lay on his stomach a lot so it’s hard for him to be on the phone. He usually calls us when he’s had to turn over to take medicine or to eat."
 
Rep. Byrd was able to report on Friday, "The doctor said that my resting breathing rate needs to be slower, and my oxygen level needs to be able to stabilize faster whenever I move.
 
"Please pray that our Great Healer and Redeemer will grant these prayers!! 'Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.' ” ??Joshua? ?1:9? ?NIV??

On Thursday, Rep. Byrd said he was facing the possibility of having to go on a ventilator.

He said then, "I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!"

Relatives said the Republican from District 71 was diagnosed at the Wayne County Hospital on Saturday with COVID pneumonia. He was transferred by helicopter to St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

He is a former high school coach.


Earl Freudenberg: I Miss Those Coffee Breaks With Coach Weathers At The Southern Restaurant

Many tributes will be written about Legendary Coach Tom Weathers in the next few days after he died Wednesday. I knew the coach off the football field. He came to Kirkman in the mid 60’s while I was in high school and impressed both the faculty and students. I didn't know it for a long time but the coach was a regular listener to my morning show on WDOD. He called me one day ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Well, my friends, here we are … less than two weeks away from Friday, December 25th, and The Saturday Funnies begs that all of us stay on an even keel. Holidays are wonderful for many, but for some without a family, others who have had a beloved member succumb to COVID, or for any other reason, Christmas – and certainly not by design – is a hard day. A psychiatrist explained ... (click for more)

Lady Mocs Get First Win Of Season Against Tenn. Tech

Friday’s non-conference basketball game between Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs and the Tennessee Tech Lady Eagles didn’t exactly start out like the home folks would have liked, but unlike the first two games of the season, the Lady Mocs were able to turn things around. And now they have their first victory of the year with a 76-65 win at McKenzie Arena. The celebration won’t last ... (click for more)

UTC Women Host Tennessee Tech Friday Afternoon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team will host Tennessee Tech at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at the McKenzie Arena. The game was postponed from November 29 due to COVID-19 issues. The Mocs and the Golden Eagles have not met on the court since 2005 at the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Tournament at the Thomas and Mack Center. This will be the 24th meeting ... (click for more)


