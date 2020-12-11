Relative Says Rep. David Byrd Still In ICU, But Requiring Less Oxygen

A relative of Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, said Friday he remains in Intensive Care after contracting COVID-19 pneumonia, but is now requiring less oxygen.

Brenda Byrd McWilliams said, "I spoke to David earlier and he’s in pretty good spirits under the circumstances. He has gone from 70 liters of oxygen to 50 liters which is a good thing. He’s having to lay on his stomach a lot so it’s hard for him to be on the phone. He usually calls us when he’s had to turn over to take medicine or to eat."

Rep. Byrd was able to report on Friday, " The doctor said that my resting breathing rate needs to be slower, and my oxygen level needs to be able to stabilize faster whenever I move.

"Please pray that our Great Healer and Redeemer will grant these prayers!! 'Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.' ” ??Joshua? ?1:9? ?NIV??

On Thursday, Rep. Byrd said he was facing the possibility of having to go on a ventilator.

He said then, "I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!"

Relatives said the Republican from District 71 was diagnosed at the Wayne County Hospital on Saturday with COVID pneumonia. He was transferred by helicopter to St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

He is a former high school coach.