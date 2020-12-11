Temporary Hold On All On-Site Visitations At Bradley County Jail

Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Bradley County, all on-site visitations at the Bradley County Jail will be put on a temporary hold effective Monday.

"This decision has been made in the interest of further protecting the health and well-being of our inmates and employees, as well as the citizens of Bradley County," officials said.



All scheduled on-site public inmate visits will be canceled and terminated for a minimum of three weeks. However, all video home visitations through Securus Technologies will continue to be accessible.

For more information, visit the Inmate Services page on www.bradleysheriff.com.

“The health and safety of everyone inside and outside of the Bradley County Justice Center is of the greatest importance to my office and staff, as it has been throughout this entire pandemic,” says Sheriff Steve Lawson. “The public’s cooperation and understanding are appreciated as we continue to take the necessary steps to protect the health and well-being of our inmates and employees.

"This hold on all on-site visitation will be re-visited on Monday, Jan. 4 of 2021, at which time we will announce either the conclusion or extension of this hold."