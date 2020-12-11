Blood Donors Critically Needed At Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate blood to help area patients and hospitals. O-negative and B-negative are in critical need at this time with only three units of B-negative on the shelf. O-negative is at less than one day’s supply and A-negative, A-positive and O-positive are nearing only one day’s supply. Blood Assurance ideally has five days’ supply on the shelf at all times to be prepared for the needs of area hospitals.



“This is a very critical need and we are asking anybody who can donate blood to schedule an appointment right now,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Blood cannot be manufactured and we count on regular people to be heroes every day by donating blood and saving lives. If you can give blood, please schedule today.”



All donors will receive a fleece blanket and all donors 18 years and older will be entered to win a home makeover themed basket with $400 in gift cards to Target and Lowes, and a stocking stuffed with holiday lottery tickets. Blood Assurance is giving three baskets away and two stockings so donors have five chances to win a big prize. All high school students who give in December can be entered to win a PlayStation 5 by turning in an entry card. Ask your phlebotomist for your entry card.



Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance.

"Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors," officials said.



To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.