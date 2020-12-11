Blood Donors Critically Needed At Blood Assurance

 Friday, December 11, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Blood Assurance is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate blood to help area patients and hospitals. O-negative and B-negative are in critical need at this time with only three units of B-negative on the shelf. O-negative is at less than one day’s supply and A-negative, A-positive and O-positive are nearing only one day’s supply. Blood Assurance ideally has five days’ supply on the shelf at all times to be prepared for the needs of area hospitals.

“This is a very critical need and we are asking anybody who can donate blood to schedule an appointment right now,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Blood cannot be manufactured and we count on regular people to be heroes every day by donating blood and saving lives. If you can give blood, please schedule today.”

All donors will receive a fleece blanket and all donors 18 years and older will be entered to win a home makeover themed basket with $400 in gift cards to Target and Lowes, and a stocking stuffed with holiday lottery tickets. Blood Assurance is giving three baskets away and two stockings so donors have five chances to win a big prize. All high school students who give in December can be entered to win a PlayStation 5 by turning in an entry card. Ask your phlebotomist for your entry card.

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance.

"Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors," officials said.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.


Police Blotter: Porta Potty Melts Away; 2 Women In Same Shower At Community Kitchen Leads To Issues

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Porta Potty Melts Away; 2 Women In Same Shower At Community Kitchen Leads To Issues

Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man said he had just gotten out of jail. Police ran the man for any active warrants, which came back negative, and allowed him to continue on his way. * * * Police responded to a theft ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Special Presentation. Proclamation Honoring Retiree Sharon Morris IV. Minute Approval. By Councilwoman Carol Berz Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: I Miss Those Coffee Breaks With Coach Weathers At The Southern Restaurant

Many tributes will be written about Legendary Coach Tom Weathers in the next few days after he died Wednesday. I knew the coach off the football field. He came to Kirkman in the mid 60’s while I was in high school and impressed both the faculty and students. I didn't know it for a long time but the coach was a regular listener to my morning show on WDOD. He called me one day ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Take The Vaccine

There are an estimated 145.9 million people who live in the Russian Federation and almost that many comrades who view the Politburo with a wary eye. So, when COVID vaccines became available in the Soviet Union earlier this week it wasn’t a huge surprise to learn only about 25 percent were willing to take it. Now the bottom has fallen out with this late-arriving postscript from the ... (click for more)

UTC Women Host Tennessee Tech Friday Afternoon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team will host Tennessee Tech at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at the McKenzie Arena. The game was postponed from November 29 due to COVID-19 issues. The Mocs and the Golden Eagles have not met on the court since 2005 at the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Tournament at the Thomas and Mack Center. This will be the 24th meeting ... (click for more)

Joseph Dycus: As NBA Preseason Opens, Will Hawks Cash In On Their Player Spending Spree?

(This is the part three in a three-part series previewing the Atlanta Hawks. In the final installment, we will look at returning players and the Hawks’ overall place in the conference) After making it rain in November, can the Hawks cash in on that investment come spring? Following a promising draft haul and one of the most prolific spending sprees in team history, the Atlanta ... (click for more)


