Rep. David Byrd Has Scary Moment As Oxygen Tube Comes Off In COVID Unit

Saturday, December 12, 2020
Rep. David Byrd and wife Sherry
Rep. David Byrd and wife Sherry
Rep. David Byrd of Waynesboro, Tn., said he had a scary moment on Saturday as his oxygen tube came off as he was continuing to fight for his life in a COVID unit in Nashville.
 
He said, "I had a pretty good day especially through the afternoon. I have been trying to sleep on my stomach through the night and also during the day. I was able to keep my oxygen level stable until this evening. I’ve been struggling through dinner but it’s better now.
 
"I had a scary moment earlier when I was asleep on my stomach, and I heard the oxygen tube pop off. I couldn’t find my remote that has an emergency button and the one on the side of the bed wasn’t working for some reason. My oxygen level dropped off into the 70’s which is not good. Finally, a nurse saw me waving my arms and came in and placed the tube back on my mask.
 
"Please continue to pray that my oxygen level will stabilize, and pray for Our Great Physician to breathe his healing spirit into my lungs.
 
"Also, Praise Be to God for healing my beautiful wife, Sherry!!"
 
 A relative of Rep. Byrd said Friday he remained in Intensive Care, but was requiring less oxygen.
 
Brenda Byrd McWilliams said, "I spoke to David earlier and he’s in pretty good spirits under the circumstances. He has gone from 70 liters of oxygen to 50 liters which is a good thing. He’s having to lay on his stomach a lot so it’s hard for him to be on the phone. He usually calls us when he’s had to turn over to take medicine or to eat."
 
Rep. Byrd was able to report on Friday, "The doctor said that my resting breathing rate needs to be slower, and my oxygen level needs to be able to stabilize faster whenever I move.
 
"Please pray that our Great Healer and Redeemer will grant these prayers!! 'Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.' ” ??Joshua? ?1:9? ?NIV??

On Thursday, Rep. Byrd said he was facing the possibility of having to go on a ventilator.

He said then, "I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!"

Relatives said the Republican from District 71 was diagnosed at the Wayne County Hospital on Saturday with COVID pneumonia. He was transferred by helicopter to St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

He is a former high school coach.


