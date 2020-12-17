Police Blotter: Man Running On Broad Street Had Just Been Pepper Sprayed; Nail & Wax Shop Wants Payment

Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away from Southside Social on Chestnut Street after being pepper sprayed. The man identified himself and denied medical assistance. Police spoke with staff at Southside Social and found that the man had been involved in a disorder at Southside that resulted in him being pepper sprayed. Staff at Southside Social did not wish to pursue any charges, but wanted the man to know he was banned from the property.Police transported the man to his hotel, the Red Roof Inn on Birmingham Highway.* * *Police responded to an apartment on Hixson Pike and made contact with a woman who said she didn't have a key to her residence and her husband would not let her in. When police asked the woman if she had a phone number for a property manager to let her in the apartment, she said she did and called him to let her in. Police asked the husband why he did not come to the door, and he said he was in the bathroom. The husband and wife said they were in a heated argument earlier, but promised they would resolve things more peacefully for the remainder of the evening.* * *Police responded to a disorder at the Hampton Inn and Suites/Downtown Chattanooga at 400 Chestnut St. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the night clerk who said that an Hispanic male in shorts and a green t-shirt arrived at approximately 3 a.m. and said he had a reservation. The clerk told him she would be unable to set him up with a room since she was in the middle of her nightly computer audit and could not use the computer to get the man a room. The clerk said the man became angry and was yelling and cursing at her in both English and Spanish. The clerk said she tried to explain to him that even if he had a reservation, she could not assist him at this time, and he was not allowed to sleep in the lobby, which she said he had threatened to do. The clerk said he left prior to police arrival, and officers did not locate anyone matching his description. The clerk also asked police to walk with her through the back staircase of the hotel, as she believed someone was in there that should not be. As officers entered the staircase from the sixth floor, a young black man was seen several floors below, and as the man saw police, he ran down to the first floor and exited the stairwell and the building. The clerk said she recognized the man, and though he was not supposed to be there, he had not been causing problems. The clerk said she did not need any further police assistance.* * *Police responded to a call from a residence on Nandena Drive. A woman said that a person claiming to be named David Andrew with the UPS office called her home phone. She said Mr. Andrew claimed that her husband had won money from Megamillions, which amounted to $250,000 in prize money. Mr. Andrew said that he was going to come there with two UPS trucks, two security guards and the FBI to deliver the prize money, but she would need to pay $2,599 for a fee and she would have to go to Walmart for a certificate purchase. The woman said she then told Mr. Andrew that she knew this was a scam. She said Mr. Andrew then demanded to speak to her husband. When she refused, she said he started yelling and stated "Well b----, get somewhere and sit down and shut up." The woman then hung up, but said Mr. Andrew has called two or three times since. She said her son answered one of the calls and Mr. Andrew said, "Mister, are you ready?" and her son then hung up.* * *An officer was on patrol near El Meson Restaurante at 2204 Hamilton Place Blvd. and discovered a woman who appeared to be unresponsive in her vehicle. The officer attempted to wake her. The woman woke up and said, "Please don’t call the cops.” The officer explained that she was the police and was checking on her well being. The officer asked if the woman needed EMS. The woman said she had been drinking and did not want to drive. She said a friend dropped her off at her car. The woman denied EMS and it was determined through observation that she was intoxicated and unable to properly operate a motor vehicle. The officer told the woman that she needed to call someone to come pick her up and take her home. The woman attempted to call a friend, but was unable to contact her. Police assisted the woman in getting an Uber. Police stayed on scene until the Uber arrived. Upon the Uber’s arrival, the woman discovered that her vehicle’s battery was dead and she could not do anything with the car. The woman made several attempts to lock her vehicle, however she could not get it to lock. She said she was comfortable with leaving her vehicle in the parking lot of El Meson. She said she didn’t feel as if she had anything of value in her vehicle and it was best for her to go home. The woman said she would return to her vehicle in the morning when she could charge the battery and properly drive. The woman then left the scene with the Uber driver.* * *Police responded to Danny's Nail and Wax at 480 Greenway View Dr. Upon arrival, police spoke with the owner who said that a woman came into his shop and had $47 worth of work done to her nails. When the work was finished, the woman did not have any money to pay for the service. She told police that she knew when she came into the salon that she did not possess any money. The owner said the woman could have 24 hours to pay him. If the owner does not receive the funds from the woman, a warrant will be issued for her arrest. At this time, the owner is not prosecuting, solely based on the fact that the woman said she will pay him for the services provided.