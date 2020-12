Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY

959 COUNTY 20 ROAD CALHOUN, 37340

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY

Unknown CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOWENS, CORNELIUS ORLANDO

2006 PORTLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BREAZEALE, BRITTANY ASHLIN

10 WEBB CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BUTLER, JASON

9109 FOX LONAS RD KNOXVILLE, 37923

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARREY, MARIAH

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA

2709 Citico Ave, Apt H4 Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DUNCAN, ALEXIA R

2130 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071041

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ASSAULT

---

ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

6013 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS

213 WAHEELA DR Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FOUST, TRACY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

---

GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON

2903 JUDY ANN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062660

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN GUN)

FELON UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---GILBERT, AMANDA JANE3006 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARREST---GRAYSON, ADRIAN T3216 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061838Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---GREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC2130 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071041Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GREER, COREY JAMMAL2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211718Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---GUFFEY, HAROLD E121 BROWNSFERRY RD CHATTA,Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HARDEN, DIANE ELIZABETH123 MILSAPS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HICKS, JEFFERY LEE729 20TH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 373111404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUCKABEE, JAMES BRETT7356 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityASSAULTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JACKSON, JERMAINE MATTHEW730 GERMAN TOWN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF ROBBERY)---JOHNSON, LAMAR DARNELL2709 Citico Ave Chattanooga, 374063412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, RUSSELL1515 E MAGNOLIA AVE KNOXVILLE, 37917Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL---KENNEDY, ALLISON NICOLE1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 49220Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LANGFORD, GARRETT L314 BROOMSEDGE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEBLANC, JEFFERY ROLAND2727 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LOWE, TRAVIS JUNIOR259 COUNTRYWOOD DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MANUS, MARTY EUGENE6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCALEB, SHAYNE DOUGLAS1040 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MILLER, GRACE ALEXANDRA301 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE1345 ROBERTSRD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NELSON, MARK DEVALLON2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211685Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ODMANN, RILEY BLAINE208 N ST MARKS AVE BRANIERD, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID2288 EDGEMON FORREST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARKER, SHEILA HARVEY9366 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---PARTON, ZACKERY SHANE1307 E SHERRY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---PEOPLES, MARIO DONTA6226 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL HOMICIDE---RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SCRUGGS, MAURICO MARCEL3012 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SELBERG, JAMES BENJAMIN2479 CEDAR DALE DR GERMANTOWN, 381396335Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN350 WHASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---STRICKLAND, ANDREA SHANILLE6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 520 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---STRONG, JAMES686 COURTNEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE619 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112818Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WILLIAMS, CRAIG AUSTIN6038 PORTER ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)---WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)