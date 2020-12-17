 Thursday, December 17, 2020 Weather

Dalton Police Department Investigating High-End Sunglasses Shoplifting

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who shoplifted more than $1,600 worth of designer sunglasses from a local optometrist. The suspects both wore face masks, but investigators hope someone will recognize them or their vehicle.

The incident happened on Dec. 1, at the Pearle Vision store at 1207 W. Walnut Ave. Store staff reported that two individuals a Black male and a Black female entered the store together wearing blue face masks and began walking around in the store. Surveillance video shows the suspects concealing sunglasses in the sleeves of their coats and also their jacket pockets. In all, nine pairs of sunglasses were taken. Eight pairs of Ray-Bans valued between $180 and $200 and one pair of Oakley sunglasses valued at $160 were stolen. In total, the cost of the stolen sunglasses was $1,663.00. The suspects then left in a white sedan, either a Chevy Malibu or possibly an Impala. A witness to the crime took a photo of the vehicle, which did not have a license plate but instead an old Tennessee temporary tag which cannot be read.

The male suspect wore a black quilted type jacket and dark pants and appears to have thinning hair. The female suspect wore a dark coat and a skirt with brown knee-high boots and a red beanie hat.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or who has information about this crime is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.


16 Qualify To Run For Chattanooga Mayor; Henderson, Berz Unopposed For Council Seats, Mitchell Retires

Police Blotter: Man Running On Broad Street Had Just Been Pepper Sprayed; Nail & Wax Shop Wants Payment


Sixteen candidates have qualified to run for mayor of Chattanooga. The qualifying deadline was today (Thursday) at noon. The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March ... (click for more)

Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away ... (click for more)



16 Qualify To Run For Chattanooga Mayor; Henderson, Berz Unopposed For Council Seats, Mitchell Retires

Sixteen candidates have qualified to run for mayor of Chattanooga. The qualifying deadline was today (Thursday) at noon. The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March 2. Those qualifying in the mayor's race are: Monty Bell, Monty Bruell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, City Councilman Russell Gilbert, former city attorney Wade Hinton, ... (click for more)

A Fond Farewell To The Flatiron Deli - And Response (3)

Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yarbro Adds 'Nothing'

I am as sorry as I can be that the State of Tennessee now ranks No. 2 in the nation as the coronavirus has reached record stages. I am also among those who are praying most fervently for God’s mercy and grace as we fight to endure this epic pandemic. But my prayer is also one that implores the Master to never allow me to fall into the midst of the Legion of the Miserable. The Legion ... (click for more)

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)

UTC Football Inks Eight New Players On Signing Day

Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year. “Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)


