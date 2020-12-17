Dalton Police Department Investigating High-End Sunglasses Shoplifting

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who shoplifted more than $1,600 worth of designer sunglasses from a local optometrist. The suspects both wore face masks, but investigators hope someone will recognize them or their vehicle.

The incident happened on Dec. 1, at the Pearle Vision store at 1207 W. Walnut Ave. Store staff reported that two individuals a Black male and a Black female entered the store together wearing blue face masks and began walking around in the store. Surveillance video shows the suspects concealing sunglasses in the sleeves of their coats and also their jacket pockets. In all, nine pairs of sunglasses were taken. Eight pairs of Ray-Bans valued between $180 and $200 and one pair of Oakley sunglasses valued at $160 were stolen. In total, the cost of the stolen sunglasses was $1,663.00. The suspects then left in a white sedan, either a Chevy Malibu or possibly an Impala. A witness to the crime took a photo of the vehicle, which did not have a license plate but instead an old Tennessee temporary tag which cannot be read.

The male suspect wore a black quilted type jacket and dark pants and appears to have thinning hair. The female suspect wore a dark coat and a skirt with brown knee-high boots and a red beanie hat.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or who has information about this crime is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.