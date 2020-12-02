 Wednesday, December 2, 2020 37.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

School Board Member Jenny Hill Announces Race For City Council District 2

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Jenny Hill
Jenny Hill

County School Board member Jenny Hill announced Wednesday that she plans to run for the District 2 City Council seat.

 

She said “We are practical. We are hard working and hopeful. As your City Council representative, I will elevate the voices of our neighborhoods while laboring to make Chattanooga better for everyone.”

 

Ms. Hill owns Papercut Interactive, a 19-year-old tech company in Chattanooga. She has two children and has been married 20 years to Jason Hill.

In addition to serving as District 6 Hamilton County School Board member, she is on the board of the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise and has served as chair of Metropolitan Ministries (MetMin).

 

Ms. Hill said, “My public service is motivated by our need for change and the opportunity for progress. We have complex challenges ahead of us. That doesn’t scare me. I don’t run from tough problems, and I welcome diverse voices into shared conversations to find solutions.”

 

Noting that "this year has been difficult and many Chattanoogans have suffered setbacks," she said, "In the midst of adversity, I have seen numerous examples of innovation and collaboration. 

 

“I believe Chattanooga needs a bold vision for the future. One that includes quality infrastructure, good paying jobs, and thriving neighborhoods. We must continue to come together if we are going to make Chattanooga a great city for all of us.”

 

The Chattanooga City Council Election will take place March 2, 2021. 

 

Jerry Mitchell currently represents District 2.

 

Tim Gorman has picked up papers for the race. 

 

District 2 consists of the following precincts:

29-Lupton City 

44-North Chattanooga 1

43-North Chattanooga 2 

59-North Gate 1 

60-North Gate 2 

04-Riverview 

30-Stuart Heights

 

Jenny Hill’s announcement video can be seen at

Jenny Hill Announcement Video - Facebook


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 1, 2020

Russell Paris Shot And Killed On South Kelly Street

December 1, 2020

Citizens Give Views On How City Should Spent $2.5 Million Of COVID Funds


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, SAMANTHA ELLEN 703 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT ... (click for more)

Russell Paris was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Tuesday morning. At approximately 2:40 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Kelly Street on a report ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday heard from several citizens regarding how a new $2.5 million allotment to the city of COVID relief funds will be spent. Marcus Ellsworth asked for the funds ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, SAMANTHA ELLEN 703 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ---- BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR 718 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Russell Paris Shot And Killed On South Kelly Street

Russell Paris was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Tuesday morning. At approximately 2:40 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Kelly Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Paris suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene. Paris was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with ... (click for more)

Opinion

Now That Voting Is Over, The Real Work Begins

Dear voters who (like me) stood in line last month, filled out a ballot, and snapped a selfie with your “I Voted” sticker: Now that voting is over, it’s time to get to work. It’s easy to think voting is our number one job. For months, political campaigns have been telling us one thing and one thing only: go vote. It’s only natural that we’d submit our ballot, drive home, and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Nick's 'Stay-Home' Saturday

I couldn’t help but wonder, as many thousands did, how Alabama football coach Nick Saban would handle sitting exiled in his house and watching helplessly as his top-ranked Crimson Tide football team tangle with nemesis Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Nick tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined by Alabama doctors. It was unavoidable; forget that the Tide is unbeaten and ranked ... (click for more)

Sports

Jeremy Pruitt Previews The Florida Game

Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium for the first time in 42 days when the Volunteers host No. 5 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt discussed the game week at his Monday press conference. Opening Statement… "Hope everybody had a good Thanksgiving weekend. I know we're excited to be back. We got our guys back in here on Saturday and started ... (click for more)

Covenant Men Open Season At Samford With 98-73 Loss

The Covenant men's basketball team hit 14 3-pointers and put three players in double-figure scoring, but Samford used a big run late in the first half to pull away for a 98-73 victory over the Scots on Tuesday night inside the Pete Hanna Center. The game was the first official competition for any Covenant athletics program since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March. ... (click for more)


