School Board Member Jenny Hill Announces Race For City Council District 2

County School Board member Jenny Hill announced Wednesday that she plans to run for the District 2 City Council seat.

She said “We are practical. We are hard working and hopeful. As your City Council representative, I will elevate the voices of our neighborhoods while laboring to make Chattanooga better for everyone.”

Ms. Hill owns Papercut Interactive, a 19-year-old tech company in Chattanooga. She has two children and has been married 20 years to Jason Hill. In addition to serving as District 6 Hamilton County School Board member, she is on the board of the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise and has served as chair of Metropolitan Ministries (MetMin).

Ms. Hill said, “My public service is motivated by our need for change and the opportunity for progress. We have complex challenges ahead of us. That doesn’t scare me. I don’t run from tough problems, and I welcome diverse voices into shared conversations to find solutions.”

Noting that "this year has been difficult and many Chattanoogans have suffered setbacks," she said, "In the midst of adversity, I have seen numerous examples of innovation and collaboration.

“I believe Chattanooga needs a bold vision for the future. One that includes quality infrastructure, good paying jobs, and thriving neighborhoods. We must continue to come together if we are going to make Chattanooga a great city for all of us.”

The Chattanooga City Council Election will take place March 2, 2021.

Jerry Mitchell currently represents District 2.

Tim Gorman has picked up papers for the race.

District 2 consists of the following precincts:

29-Lupton City

44-North Chattanooga 1

43-North Chattanooga 2

59-North Gate 1

60-North Gate 2

04-Riverview

30-Stuart Heights

Jenny Hill’s announcement video can be seen at

Jenny Hill Announcement Video - Facebook