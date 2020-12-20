 Sunday, December 20, 2020 48.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Senate Confirms Brian Noland To Serve On TVA Board of Directors

Sunday, December 20, 2020

The Senate has confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors.

“Today, the Senate confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the TVA Board of Directors, and I know he will make an outstanding board member," said United States Senator Lamar Alexander. "Brian is a respected leader in East Tennessee, and during his tenure as president, he has helped transform Tennessee’s fourth largest university, East Tennessee State University. His administrative experience makes him the right person to help keep TVA on a good path – to continue to provide clean, cheap, reliable electricity at the lowest possible rates for homes and businesses through the seven-state Tennessee Valley region.

“TVA is a big and important institution. It is a $10 billion a year business. It serves the residents of seven states by providing cheap, reliable electricity. In my opinion, TVA has been on a good track for the last few years. The scoreboard for TVA is in rates, and according to TVA, its residential rates are in the cheapest 25 percent of residential rates and its business rates are in the cheapest 10 percent of business rates in the country.”  


December 20, 2020

Senate Confirms Brian Noland To Serve On TVA Board of Directors

December 20, 2020

Georgia Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 5,087 New Cases

December 20, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Senate has confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors. “Today, the Senate confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the TVA Board of Directors, and I ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been two additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,437. There were 5,087 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, TERRY WAYNE 103 ALPILNE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RETALIATION AGAINST ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Senate Confirms Brian Noland To Serve On TVA Board of Directors

The Senate has confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors. “Today, the Senate confirmed Brian Noland to serve on the TVA Board of Directors, and I know he will make an outstanding board member," said United States Senator Lamar Alexander. "Brian is a respected leader in East Tennessee, and during his tenure as president, he has helped ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 5,087 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been two additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,437. There were 5,087 new cases, as that total reached 509,588 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 39,412, up 102 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,839 cases, up 29; 34 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Advice For The Young

Whenever I speak before a crowd of kids, I tell them the most important word as well as the most important number that I know. The word is “yet”, and the number is “24.” I thought of these the other day as I read a wonderful feature in The Epoch Times, where the weekly newspaper encourages its older readers to share any advice for the younger who will follow in our footsteps. Each ... (click for more)

Sports

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 8-0 With Win Over UAB

Three teams stood at 7-0 heading into Saturday with two, Chattanooga and UAB, meeting in Bartow Arena. Xavier stayed 7-0, while the Mocs took the top spot at 8-0 with a 69-66 triumph over the Blazers. The eight wins are the most by any DI school in 2020-21. "It just feels great to have a team go out there and execute some stuff, and more importantly, fight," Coach Lamont Paris ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors