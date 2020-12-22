 Tuesday, December 22, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Michael Park Arrested For Attempted Murder In Bradley County

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Michael Park
Michael Park

Michael Park, of Bradley County, has been arrested for attempted murder.

 

At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Bradley County deputies arrived at a residence on McClanahan Drive in northwestern Bradley County in response to a reported stabbing.

 

During the course of their investigation, they were alerted to flames on the residence from an apparent structure fire that was started after their arrival.

 

Investigation has revealed that Park stabbed a man.

The two lived together in the residence to which Park later set fire.

 

The victim is being treated and expected to be discharged later Tuesday.

 

Bradley County fire fighters successfully cleared the structure, which received heavy smoke and water damage.

 

Park is currently in custody and being charged with attempted murder and false reports.


December 22, 2020

Deed Carroll Dies From Injuries In Nov. 19 Shooting

December 22, 2020

Michael Park Arrested For Attempted Murder In Bradley County

December 22, 2020

Georgia Has 52 More COVID Deaths, A Record 6,242 New Cases


Chattanooga Police Homicide Investigators were notified that Deed Carroll, the victim in the Nov. 19, shooting that occurred at 1900 Maple Hills Way has succumbed to his injuries. The notification ... (click for more)

Michael Park, of Bradley County, has been arrested for attempted murder. At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Bradley County deputies arrived at a residence on McClanahan Drive in northwestern ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 52 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,503. There were a record 6,242 new cases, as that total ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Deed Carroll Dies From Injuries In Nov. 19 Shooting

Chattanooga Police Homicide Investigators were notified that Deed Carroll, the victim in the Nov. 19, shooting that occurred at 1900 Maple Hills Way has succumbed to his injuries. The notification was made by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office. The suspect, Markious Sims, is now charged with criminal homicide instead of attempted criminal homicide. Sims is already ... (click for more)

Michael Park Arrested For Attempted Murder In Bradley County

Michael Park, of Bradley County, has been arrested for attempted murder. At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Bradley County deputies arrived at a residence on McClanahan Drive in northwestern Bradley County in response to a reported stabbing. During the course of their investigation, they were alerted to flames on the residence from an apparent structure fire that was ... (click for more)

Opinion

Speechless, No On Covid-19 Ground Zero

Speechless, no. Not on this problem, I would riot I am so upset. Government says no more than 10 people at gatherings. Government, shame on you for taking resources that belong at ground zero. The absurd little videos on social media of the elected folks taking the vaccine. Where do I begin? Ground zero for COVID-19 are all the nursing homes, assisted care, hospitals, and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Christmas Classic

Over the past 40 years, I have maintained a Christmas tradition of reprinting the most famous story I have ever written, “The Last Day of School.” That story has gone all over the world and I have had great fun with it, but in case you didn’t notice, there was no official last day of school this year, due to the pandemonium of our COVID pandemic. As its substitute, allow me to share ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga's Eboni Williams Doubles Up With Two Player Of The Week Selections

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO and the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association Player of the Week Tuesday. Williams helped the Mocs to a 3-1 mark last week that included a last second victory at Austin Peay and wins over Georgia Southern and Georgia State at the GSU Holiday ... (click for more)

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors