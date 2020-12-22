Michael Park Arrested For Attempted Murder In Bradley County

Michael Park, of Bradley County, has been arrested for attempted murder.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Bradley County deputies arrived at a residence on McClanahan Drive in northwestern Bradley County in response to a reported stabbing.

During the course of their investigation, they were alerted to flames on the residence from an apparent structure fire that was started after their arrival.

Investigation has revealed that Park stabbed a man.

The two lived together in the residence to which Park later set fire.

The victim is being treated and expected to be discharged later Tuesday.

Bradley County fire fighters successfully cleared the structure, which received heavy smoke and water damage.

Park is currently in custody and being charged with attempted murder and false reports.