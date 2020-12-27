Perdue, Loeffler Ask Release From Prison For Georgia College Student Held In Cayman Islands For COVID-19 Quarantine Violation

Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sent a letter to Acting Consul General of the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica, on behalf of Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old college student from Georgia currently detained in the Cayman Islands.

Ms. Mack is under a two-month sentence for violating her quarantine to go watch her boyfriend compete in a jet ski competition. She initially got 40 hours of community service and a $2,600 fine. After an appeal by prosecutors, it was raised to four months in prison. A further appeal trimmed that to two months. She has served a week.

The family said she has received threats from within the Cayman Islands.

“We write today in regard to the recent arrest and detainment of Skylar Mack, a U.S. citizen and resident of Georgia, in the Cayman Islands,” the senators wrote. “It is our understanding that Ms. Mack has formally requested the Prerogative of Mercy and we wish to express our support for her family’s call for leniency.

“After pleading guilty of violating the COVID-19 quarantine regulations of the Cayman Islands on December 4, 2020, Ms. Mack was initially sentenced to serve 40 hours of community service and pay a fine of $2,600 by the Summary Court. Her initial sentence was then revised to a four-month imprisonment by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands on December 15. Following an appeal, Ms. Mack’s sentence was reduced to a two-month imprisonment by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal on December 22.

“The threat posed to communities around the world by the COVID-19 pandemic should not be understated. We support the right of the Cayman Islands, as a British Overseas Territory, to enact appropriate regulations to protect the safety of its residents during this trying time and to impose fair sentences against those who violate such restrictions. Ms. Mack has admitted guilt, regrets her actions, paid a substantial fine, and been incarcerated for over a week. However, it is the sincere hope of her parents that she can safely and expeditiously return home to continue her studies as a pre-med student at Mercer University. Her family has also expressed serious concern about her safety, as she has received numerous threats against her life following the publicity of her case.

“We appreciate the efforts of U.S. Embassy Kingston and the U.S. Consular Agency to provide consular services and protect the legal rights of Ms. Mack as a U.S. citizen. We encourage you to continue these efforts and to convey to the Governor our support for her family’s call for leniency.”

The full letter can be found here.