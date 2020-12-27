Perdue, Loeffler Ask Release From Prison For Georgia College Student Held In Cayman Islands For COVID-19 Quarantine Violation

 Sunday, December 27, 2020 56.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sunday, December 27, 2020
Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sent a letter to Acting Consul General of the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica, on behalf of Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old college student from Georgia currently detained in the Cayman Islands.

 

Ms. Mack is under a two-month sentence for violating her quarantine to go watch her boyfriend compete in a jet ski competition.

She initially got 40 hours of community service and a $2,600 fine. After an appeal by prosecutors, it was raised to four months in prison. A further appeal trimmed that to two months. She has served a week.

 

The family said she has received threats from within the Cayman Islands.

 

“We write today in regard to the recent arrest and detainment of Skylar Mack, a U.S. citizen and resident of Georgia, in the Cayman Islands,” the senators wrote. “It is our understanding that Ms. Mack has formally requested the Prerogative of Mercy and we wish to express our support for her family’s call for leniency.

 

“After pleading guilty of violating the COVID-19 quarantine regulations of the Cayman Islands on December 4, 2020, Ms. Mack was initially sentenced to serve 40 hours of community service and pay a fine of $2,600 by the Summary Court. Her initial sentence was then revised to a four-month imprisonment by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands on December 15. Following an appeal, Ms. Mack’s sentence was reduced to a two-month imprisonment by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal on December 22.

 

“The threat posed to communities around the world by the COVID-19 pandemic should not be understated. We support the right of the Cayman Islands, as a British Overseas Territory, to enact appropriate regulations to protect the safety of its residents during this trying time and to impose fair sentences against those who violate such restrictions. Ms. Mack has admitted guilt, regrets her actions, paid a substantial fine, and been incarcerated for over a week. However, it is the sincere hope of her parents that she can safely and expeditiously return home to continue her studies as a pre-med student at Mercer University. Her family has also expressed serious concern about her safety, as she has received numerous threats against her life following the publicity of her case.

 

“We appreciate the efforts of U.S. Embassy Kingston and the U.S. Consular Agency to provide consular services and protect the legal rights of Ms. Mack as a U.S. citizen. We encourage you to continue these efforts and to convey to the Governor our support for her family’s call for leniency.”

 

The full letter can be found here.


December 27, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 5 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,714. There were 2,968 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Ochs Highway between St. Elmo Avenue and W. 41st Street is closed on Monday, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Vehicles will be detoured via W 41st Street; however, boxed trucks or tractor-trailers ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR 404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)



Georgia Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 2,968 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 5 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,714. There were 2,968 new cases, as that total reached 543,707 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 40,787, up 139 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,089 cases, up 12; 36 deaths; ... (click for more)

Part Of Ochs Highway To Be Closed Monday Morning

Ochs Highway between St. Elmo Avenue and W. 41st Street is closed on Monday, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Vehicles will be detoured via W 41st Street; however, boxed trucks or tractor-trailers will need to use Cummings Highway due to turn restrictions. Please plan additional time for travel as heavy delays are expected. View CDOT's map of road closures for ... (click for more)

Opinion

Whose Money Is It?

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Approve This Rebuttal

As I look back at the year 2020, it has been the most tumultuous year in my three-score-and-11. There is first the pandemic, which neither I nor any other American can do anything about. While I believe it is paramount we take every possible precaution to protect ourselves and just as importantly those around us, the “power of prayer” is all I’ve got. Then there is the “unprecedented” ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: College Football Shows Its True Colors

I have long been a proponent for an eight-team college football playoff and the 2020 season is a perfect example of why the current four-team scenario should be expanded. The same teams that have dominated the playoffs since its inception in 2014 are still among the four teams playing for a national title. Alabama is number one and Clemson is ranked second. Of the last five national ... (click for more)

#8 Vols Improve To 6-0 With 20-Point Victory Over USC Upstate

Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding ... (click for more)


