Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, AYANNA NICOLE

2120 Chestnut St Apt 335 Chattanooga, 37408

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

-----

BAILES, PAUL TRACY

803 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BATES, DANIELLE

115 NANCY LANE FLINSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

BIVENS, JUSTIN M

900 CARLINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

-----

BRAGG, JAMES EDWARD

4605 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 373638431

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS

4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

CRUMITY, STEVEN CRAIG

4927 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN-----DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN615 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113006Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO-----DOBBS, THOMAS LEE3906 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED-----GARCIA-THOMPSON, MADESHA MAJA2818 ROLLINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----GODWIN, DALE3609 Cherryton Dr Chattanooga, 374113606Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE6475 POLLY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-----LEFOY, KEVIN MICHAEL5750 LAKE RESORT DR APT K 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY-----MCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHE2554 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SEL, DE-----MUHAMMAD, KHALIL1657 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----NORWOOD, BREAHN NECOLE1304 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN1201 WARRINGTON DRIVE APT 802 CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT-----PHIPPS, DAVID913 LINDON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----PINES, TRAMELL DEANGELO124 DUNLAP STREET SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (FTA DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND-----REYNOSO, LENNY ANTONIO1617 BAGGETT RD RINGGOLD, 30728Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----ROSE, CRYSTAL LYNN1047 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THIRD OFFENSE (DRIVING UNDE-----TAPASCO, FERNEY ALEJANDROHOMELESS ATHENS, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----TILLER, BELINDA KENITA2305 ELMENDORF STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN-----TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)-----TURNER, JAMES RYAN3401 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----WEBB, MARTIN ALLEN1914 GUNBARREL RD APT 138 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----WHITE, MISTY LYNN8821 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----WILLIAMS, FREDRICK1229 JOHN ROSS ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00-----WILLIAMS, KHAVELL MAILIK2120 Chestnut St Apt 335 Chattanooga, 37408Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED