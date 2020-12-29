Health Department Gets Additional COVID-19 Vaccine; Opens Next Phase of Distribution Plan; Discontinues Use of “Vaccine Allocation Cards”

The Hamilton County Health Department has received additional shipments of COVID-19 vaccine and is opening vaccination opportunities to individuals in Phases 1a1 and 1a2, as outlined by the State’s Distribution Plan.

There will be a Vaccination Drive-Thru POD (Point of Dispensing) at the Tennessee Riverpark on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enter the Riverpark from the entrance near Chattanooga State (not the entrance near the Navy Reserve Center).

It is for individuals with Phase 1a1 or 1a2 status who live or work in Hamilton County.

You must bring work ID, or proof of employment as outlined in the State’s Plan.

The Health Department is discontinuing the “Vaccine Allocation Card” system.

Officials said, "The phases are in effect to ensure that the most vulnerable persons receive the vaccine as early as possible. The Health Department reminds individuals to only come when their eligible Phase opens."

Phase 1a1 includes:



• Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

• Home health care staff

• COVID-19 mass testing site staff

• Student health providers

• Staff and Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

• Skilled Nursing Facilities

• Assisted Living Centers

• Homes for the Aged

• DIDD Residential Centers

• Group Homes

• First Responders with Direct Public Exposure

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

• Primary care providers and staff

• Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

• Pharmacists and staff

• Patient transport

• Outpatient therapists

• Urgent visit center providers and staff

• Environmental services

• Oral health providers

• Behavioral health providers

The current COVID-19 vaccines are two-dose regimens. Health Department staff provide patients with a vaccine reminder card and the date they need to return for the second dose. Patients are encouraged to enroll in V-safe: https://vsafe.cdc.gov/.

If you are in one of these phases and have any of the following conditions, you may want to consult with your doctor before getting vaccinated.

• Severe allergies or previous reaction to a vaccine

• Pregnant or breastfeeding

If you are in one of these phases and any of the below apply to you, do not come until the condition is resolved.

• Have a fever or are ill

• Have received another vaccine within 14 days

• Are currently in isolation for COVID-19

The line at the vaccination site can be long and possibly take up to two hours in some cases. Please note that restroom facilities, food/drinks are not available at the site, so please come prepared. Remember to bring proof of 1a1 or 1a2 status and ID.

As a reminder, the Riverwalk will be closed to the general public for the duration of the operation from the Fishing Park boat ramp to the pedestrian bridge behind Chattanooga State, and all entrances to the Hubert Fry Center.

The Health Department expects to receive vaccine shipments intermittently. When they are ready to move to the next phase, as outlined by the State’s Plan, the Health Department will make additional announcements.