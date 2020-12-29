Health Department Gets Additional COVID-19 Vaccine; Opens Next Phase of Distribution Plan; Discontinues Use of “Vaccine Allocation Cards”

 Tuesday, December 29, 2020 46.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Hamilton County Health Department has received additional shipments of COVID-19 vaccine and is opening vaccination opportunities to individuals in Phases 1a1 and 1a2, as outlined by the State’s Distribution Plan.

 

There will be a Vaccination Drive-Thru POD (Point of Dispensing) at the Tennessee Riverpark on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Enter the Riverpark from the entrance near Chattanooga State (not the entrance near the Navy Reserve Center).

 

It is for individuals with Phase 1a1 or 1a2 status who live or work in Hamilton County.

 

You must bring work ID, or proof of employment as outlined in the State’s Plan.

 

The Health Department is discontinuing the “Vaccine Allocation Card” system. 

 

Officials said, "The phases are in effect to ensure that the most vulnerable persons receive the vaccine as early as possible. The Health Department reminds individuals to only come when their eligible Phase opens."

 

Phase 1a1 includes:

 

       Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

       Home health care staff

       COVID-19 mass testing site staff

       Student health providers

       Staff and Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

      Skilled Nursing Facilities

      Assisted Living Centers

      Homes for the Aged

      DIDD Residential Centers

      Group Homes

       First Responders with Direct Public Exposure

 

Phase 1a2 includes:

 

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

       Primary care providers and staff

       Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

       Pharmacists and staff

       Patient transport

       Outpatient therapists

       Urgent visit center providers and staff

       Environmental services

       Oral health providers

       Behavioral health providers

 

The current COVID-19 vaccines are two-dose regimens. Health Department staff provide patients with a vaccine reminder card and the date they need to return for the second dose. Patients are encouraged to enroll in V-safe: https://vsafe.cdc.gov/.

 

If you are in one of these phases and have any of the following conditions, you may want to consult with your doctor before getting vaccinated. 

      Severe allergies or previous reaction to a vaccine

      Pregnant or breastfeeding

 

If you are in one of these phases and any of the below apply to you, do not come until the condition is resolved.

      Have a fever or are ill

      Have received another vaccine within 14 days

      Are currently in isolation for COVID-19

 

The line at the vaccination site can be long and possibly take up to two hours in some cases.  Please note that restroom facilities, food/drinks are not available at the site, so please come prepared.  Remember to bring proof of 1a1 or 1a2 status and ID.

 

As a reminder, the Riverwalk will be closed to the general public for the duration of the operation from the Fishing Park boat ramp to the pedestrian bridge behind Chattanooga State, and all entrances to the Hubert Fry Center.

 

The Health Department expects to receive vaccine shipments intermittently. When they are ready to move to the next phase, as outlined by the State’s Plan, the Health Department will make additional announcements.

 


Dalton Muncipal Court Proceedings Cancelled For Jan. 6, 13

December 29, 2020

Antwuan Stokes, 26, Is Person Shot And Killed On Bernham Drive In Cleveland; Police Search For A Tan 2008 Chevrolet Malibu

December 29, 2020

Georgia Has 41 More COVID Deaths And 5,931 New Cases


Dalton Muncipal Court Proceedings Cancelled For Jan. 6, 13

Antwuan Stokes, 26, Is Person Shot And Killed On Bernham Drive In Cleveland; Police Search For A Tan 2008 Chevrolet Malibu

Opinion

Whose Money Is It? - And Response (2)

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: One Season Means Little

Good grief! Do you realize that the day after tomorrow, were it not for COVID distancing, we’d be standing in the kitchen, our arms locked at the elbows with another on both sides, and singing together “Auld Lang Syne?” This year is but a blur, but back in time we older boys would be eager to go out into New Year’s Eve, but the merriment of the moment could never stave off the mystical ... (click for more)

Sports

Williams Leads UTC Women To 77-64 Win Over North Alabama

Eboni Williams recorded her second straight double-double, leading the Chattanooga women’s basketball team to a 77-64 win over North Alabama Tuesday afternoon at Flowers Hall. Chattanooga improves to 5-4 on the year and the Lions fall to 1-8. Williams was one of three Mocs in double figures with a game-high 17 points and added 12 rebounds for her second double-double this season. ... (click for more)

UTC Men Host Furman In SoCon Opener Wednesday

The preliminaries are over. The main event is here with the start of Southern Conference play. An 18-game race to Asheville begins with a visit from early favorite Furman. The Paladins were picked first by the media by four votes and second by just two among the coaches. Chattanooga’s historic start earned makes this a highly-anticipated matchup. The Mocs were among other receiving ... (click for more)


